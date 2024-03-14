“I recently had my stitches removed” – Mohammed Shami Shares Recovery Update Post Surgery

- Advertisement -

Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami shared his Surgery update with his fans on Wednesday, March 13th, regarding his recovery from surgery. He announced that the stitches from his surgery, which took place on February 26th in London to address a right heel issue, have been removed. Currently, Shami is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team as he continues his rehabilitation process.

-- Advertisement --

Mohammed Shami fought bravely with his injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 and played a key role in India’s success as the top wicket-taker. He took to social media to thank his fans for their support and express his excitement for the future.

Shami on his X account:

-- Advertisement --

“Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌”

Since Shami won’t be playing in the IPL, it’s doubtful he’ll recover in time for the T20 World Cup in June, set to take place in the West Indies and USA. However, he aims to get back in action before India’s tour to Australia for five Tests later this year.

Shami performed exceptionally well in both the ODI World Cup 2023 and the IPL 2023. During the ODI World Cup, he set records as the top wicket-taker, securing 24 wickets across seven matches with a remarkable average of 10.7 and an economy rate of 5.26. His outstanding performance included three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7/57 against New Zealand in the crucial semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium.

The fast bowler won’t be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the next IPL in 2024. He was the top bowler last season, taking 28 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 18.64 with an economy of 8.03.

-- Advertisement --

Shami also earned the Purple Cap for his outstanding performance, so it will be a huge upset for GT for the IPL 2024 to play without their start bowler.

Read More | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam