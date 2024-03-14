Thursday, March 14, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricket“I recently had my stitches removed” – Mohammed Shami Shares Recovery Update...
-- Advertisement --

“I recently had my stitches removed” – Mohammed Shami Shares Recovery Update Post Surgery

“I recently had my stitches removed” – Mohammed Shami Shares Recovery Update Post Surgery | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami shared his Surgery update with his fans on Wednesday, March 13th, regarding his recovery from surgery. He announced that the stitches from his surgery, which took place on February 26th in London to address a right heel issue, have been removed. Currently, Shami is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team as he continues his rehabilitation process.

-- Advertisement --

Mohammed Shami fought bravely with his injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 and played a key role in India’s success as the top wicket-taker. He took to social media to thank his fans for their support and express his excitement for the future.

Shami on his X account:

-- Advertisement --

“Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌”

Since Shami won’t be playing in the IPL, it’s doubtful he’ll recover in time for the T20 World Cup in June, set to take place in the West Indies and USA. However, he aims to get back in action before India’s tour to Australia for five Tests later this year.

Shami performed exceptionally well in both the ODI World Cup 2023 and the IPL 2023. During the ODI World Cup, he set records as the top wicket-taker, securing 24 wickets across seven matches with a remarkable average of 10.7 and an economy rate of 5.26. His outstanding performance included three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7/57 against New Zealand in the crucial semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium.

The fast bowler won’t be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the next IPL in 2024. He was the top bowler last season, taking 28 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 18.64 with an economy of 8.03.

-- Advertisement --

Shami also earned the Purple Cap for his outstanding performance, so it will be a huge upset for GT for the IPL 2024 to play without their start bowler.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnRead More | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
Ranking the Top 10 Female UFC Fighters of All-Time: The Queens of the Octagon
Next article
Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal Upsets World No.13, Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals | Ayhika and Sutirtha Exit Tournament

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Punjab Kings Team – PBKS History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Sumit Malgotra -
Started in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) (Now Punjab Kings), the team is owned by a group of...
Hockey

Indian Hockey Team Enlists Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton for Paris 2024 Olympics

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian Hockey team prioritizes mental strength by bringing onboard renowned South African coach Paddy Upton to support the men's...
News

Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal Upsets World No.13, Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals | Ayhika and Sutirtha Exit Tournament

Sumit Malgotra -
At the Infinity Arena in Singapore, Achanta Sharath Kamal from India showcased impressive table tennis skills at Singapore Smash...
Boxing

Ranking the Top 10 Female UFC Fighters of All-Time: The Queens of the Octagon

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has witnessed a phenomenal and unprecedented rise in women's MMA over the past two...
Cricket

“You Don’t Play For India, State And Get In IPL Directly”: Praveen Kumar lashes out at Hardik Pandya

Sumit Malgotra -
Retired Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar criticized Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya before the 17th season (IPL 2024). The 37-year-old...
Cricket

BCCI’s Innovative ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ and Its Impact on Indian Cricket

Saiman Das -
Cricket appears to be undergoing significant changes, though the outcome remains uncertain. Once hailed as the premier format for...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019