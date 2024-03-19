“I haven’t got a lot of time to talk with Rohit” – Hardik Pandya’s Statement on Rohit Sharma Before IPL 2024

- Advertisement -

On Monday, March 18th, Mumbai Indians new captain, Hardik Pandya, held his first press conference since taking on the role. He was joined by coach Mark Boucher. Together, they addressed important questions from reporters about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Hardik Pandya talked about Rohit Sharma, the ex-captain of the Mumbai Indians, and thought about what Rohit’s job will be with the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Hardik Pandya Said:

“I haven’t got a lot of time to talk with Rohit because he has been touring. I will definitely catch up when he links up with the team.”

When quizzed about captaining Rohit, Hardik added:

“It won’t be any different. He will be helping me when I need it. As mentioned, he is the Indian captain and I’ve played my whole career under him. So, I don’t feel it would be awkward.”

After Hardik Pandya became the captain of the Mumbai Indians, many people got mad at the team. Fans didn’t like that Rohit was no longer the captain, and they criticized the decision. Hardik also faced a lot of criticism because of this.

Hardik Stated:

“I respect the fans’ emotions but I can only control the controllable. I respect them but I will focus on what I can be doing.”