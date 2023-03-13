Monday, March 13, 2023
Hyderabad Public School To Invest Rs 25 Crore to Boost Sporting Infrastructure

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
Hyderabad Public School To Invest Rs 25 Crore to Boost Sporting Infrastructure | KreedOn
Image Source- telanganatoday.com
Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet intends to invest Rs 25 crore in the next 5 years to develop sports infrastructure on its campus. On Saturday, as part of its mission, HPC launched a Cycling Club.

Following the launch of the cycling club, Graham Watson, president of the World Cycling Alliance, flagged off a cycling rally of students and teachers on campus. HPS’s 120-acre campus is home to several sports fields, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, cricket fields, a football field, and a shooting range.

After commencement, Sir Graham flagged off a cycling rally of students and faculty on campus. Following this, he urged them to take up cycling as a sporting activity that has many benefits, including a positive impact on individual health and the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Graham said:

“Cycling ticks so many boxes for government and society. It reduces traffic congestion, improves health, fights obesity and diabetes, reduces carbon emissions, and helps us meet 11 of the 16 United Nations Millennium Development Goals. I am delighted that Hyderabad Public School has joined hands with Hyderabad Cycling Club and All India Bicycling Federation to start this new club which will encourage young people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Top 10 Best Cycling Helmets | Have A Safe & Enjoyable Cycle Ride

