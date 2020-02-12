HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

The 81st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. Jamshedpur FC were 3-1 winners the last time these sides met back in October. Can they repeat the same against the hosts?



This season’s newcomers were given a tough reception by the other sides as Hyderabad FC remain shrouded in the bottom place of the ISL table. And although there are a couple of games left, the team will still be in the last spot even if they won both. Nonetheless, the Hyderabadi side will look to make a happy ending to the otherwise forgetful ISL campaign with an eye on the future.

It has been a slightly better outing for Jamshedpur, placed seventh in the table. While scoring goals wasn’t an issue of sorts for the team, it was stopping goal leakage on the other side that proved to be a daunting task. The side gave away 29 goals in 16 games, the second-most in the league this season. While winning against Hyderabad on Thursday won’t do much to improve their position in the league table immediately, it might help them rise to a potential fifth spot.

HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date February 13, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. Form Jamshedpur FC: D L L L W Hyderabad FC: L L D L L Possible playing XI Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh. Impact Players Sergio Castel, Robin Gurung, Subrata Paul, Marcelo Pereria, Adil Khan, Robin Singh.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: HYD vs JFC

Goalkeeper : Subrata Paul

It has been a disappointing season for the veteran keeper. He has conceded 26 goals this season in 15 games and managed to keep 2 clean sheets. But then, he remains the better choice of the two.



Defenders : Robin Gurung, Tiri, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh

Gurung has played 10 games in which he averages 32 passes per game. He has made 40 tackles and 43 clearances as well.

Tiri has played 12 games in which he has registered 100 clearances averaging 41 passes per game.



Gurtej Singh has 106 clearances in 12 games for Hyderabad including an assist.

Matthew Kilgallon has played 16 games for Hyderabad in which he has registered 135 clearances, 35 blocks and 31 tackles.

Midfielders : Marcelo Pereria, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura

Marcelo Pereria has scored 5 goals this season and has also registered 2 assists to his name. He has been the best player for Hyderabad this season and has attempted 43 shots and 38 crosses in 15 games.

Noe has 3 goals to his name from 13 shots in 13 games. He has also registered 34 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 18 clearances.

Memo has a goal and an assist each to his name. His defensive stats in 16 games are 121 clearances, 57 tackles and 34 interceptions. He also averages 40 passes per game with 85% accuracy.

Forwards : Bobo, David Grande, Sergio Castel

David Grande has played 6 games for Jamshedpur this season in which he managed to bag one goal from 8 shots.

Sergio Castel has scored 7 goals from 32 shots in 10 games.

D. Silva aka Bobo has scored 5 goals from 33 shots in 12 games this season.

My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul (GK), Robin Gurung, Tiri, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Marcelo Pereria, Memo Moura, Noe Acosta, Bobo, David Grande, Sergio Castel.

Dream11 Team Stats: HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020