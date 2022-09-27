Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament-India vs Vietnam | When & Where to Watch

- Advertisement -

After an unfortunate draw in the first friendly against Singapore, India will face Vietnam at the Hung Thinh friendly football tournament. The match between India and Vietnam will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on 27 September 2022. Vietnam is the highest-ranked side in the tri-nation series.

Vietnam is playing in their home, which is an added benefit for the team, and would try to end the tournament on a winning note.

Igor Stimac’s men would want to bounce back with a good show after a draw against Singapore in their first match in this tournament.

Hung Thinh Tournament: India vs Vietnam: When to Watch

The India vs Vietnam match starts at 5:30 PM IST on 27 Sep 2022

on 27 Sep 2022 Venue: Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Hung Thinh Tournament: Indian Squad

Goalkeepers Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh, Amrinder Singh Defenders Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gahlot Midfielders Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh Forwards Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita

India vs Vietnam: Where to Watch

The match will be telecast live on Eurosport, and live streaming will be available on JIO TV.

