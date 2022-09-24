Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament-India vs Singapore: Squads | When & Where to watch

- Advertisement -

The Indian football team will play its first match of the Hung Thinh tournament against Singapore on September 24, 2022, at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Sunil Chhetri will be leading the attack along with Ishan Pandita.

The Blue Tigers will be in action for the first time since June this year.

India will start the match against Singapore, which is currently ranked 159, and will look to gain momentum right from the start of the tournament with a win against Singapore.

India’s defence has a good mixture of experience and will try their best to overcome the challenges. Senior defender Sandesh Jhingan might be rested for this tournament.

Hung Thinh Tournament: India vs Singapore: When to Watch

The India vs Singapore match starts at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Where to Watch

The match will be telecast live on Eurosport and live streaming will be available on JIO TV.

Hung Thinh Tournament: India vs Singapore- Squads

India



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Singapore

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam

Defenders: Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart

Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan

Forwards: Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano

