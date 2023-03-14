Tuesday, March 14, 2023
How to win in Dream 11? The Ultimate KreedOn Guide to Win at Fantasy Sports

Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
10 min.
Updated:
How to win in Dream 11? The Ultimate Guide to Winning at Fantasy Sports
Image Source- Economic Times
Dream 11

Dream 11 is a fantasy sports platform where you create your virtual team and earn points based on the real-life performance of the players in the actual matches. Winning in Dream 11 involves a combination of strategy, knowledge, and a bit of luck. Dream 11 is also known as the fantasy cricket app. In this blog, we will look at how to play and win in Dream11.

Tips for how to win in Dream11? | Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket App

how to win in dream11 | Tips to play Dream 11 | KreedOn
Image Source- Wealth of geeks

It is not possible to give a perfect team for Dream 11 as it depends on various factors like the match format, pitch conditions, player form, and the opposition team.

Research and Analysis

Do your research as it needs to be done and examine the players, teams, pitch conditions, and the current form of the players. Take a gander at their past performances, current form, and injuries before choosing your team. Analyzing all these traits make your perfect team for dream 11.

Choosing the Right Players

Attempt to pick players who are in good form and have a higher probability of performing great in forthcoming matches.

Team equilibrium

Ensure your team has a decent mix of batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders. Additionally, consider the qualities and flaws of the opposing team while choosing your players.

The future of i-gaming in India: Know Indian gambling and betting | Understand statistics of sports betting in India - KreedOnAlso Read | What is iGaming? Future of i Gaming in India 

Captain and Vice-Captain

Choosing the right captain and vice-captain is a significant part while making a dream11 team. Pick players who are in excellent form and show a higher probability of performing well in matches.

Keep an Eye on the Toss

The toss performs as a crucial point in a match. It can significantly impact the match, particularly in cricket. So, keep your mind and eye on the toss and prepare your team accordingly. A perfect dream11 team can make a killing.

Check on Updates regularly

Keep yourself updated with the most recent news, injuries, and any type of change in the team or team players. Because it directly affects the chances of winning.

best betting apps - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Betting Apps in India | The future of igaming

Be a nonconformist

Don’t aimlessly follow the crowd and select the known players. Use your analysis and tactics to make a perfect dream11 team.

In rundown, winning Dream 11 requires a blend of research, examination of players and teams, strategy, and a bit of luck. Remember these tips while choosing your team, and who knows you might build your possibilities of winning.

How to play dream11?

how to win in dream11 | Tips to play Dream 11 | KreedOn
Image Source-FreekaMaal

To play Dream 11, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account in Dream 11 app

Visit the Fantasy app, and Dream 11 website or download the Dream11 app and create a new account by entering your email ID, mobile number, and password.

Select a Match

Pick a match you want to play, and it will take you to the matching page. Here you will be asked what type of match you want to play.

How to play rummy? Easy and step by step guide for beginners- KreedOnAlso Read | How to play rummy? Easy and step-by-step guide for beginners

Create Your Dream 11 Team

Make your dream11 team by choosing players from both groups within the given credit limit. You should choose at least 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 1-3 all-rounders, and 3-4 bowlers. 

Choose a Dream 11 Captain & Vice-Captain

Choose your captain and vice-captain, who will earn 2x and 1.5x points, respectively. If you want to win they ought to be among the players who are probably going to perform well in a match.

Save and Join the Contest

When you have chosen your team, save your team and take part in a contest of your choice by paying the respective entry fees.

Track Your Points in Dream 11

As the real match progresses, your dream 11 team will earn points based on their performance in the match. You can easily track your points and players’ performance live on the app or website.

Online Gaming Laws: A guide to avoiding negligence | KreedOnAlso Read | Online Gaming Laws: A guide to avoiding negligence

Win Prizes

Dream 11 is a talent-based contest, it rewards you based on your team’s performance. At the end of the match, the team with the highest points will win cash prizes and other rewards.

Note: Dream11 is played in many parts of India. It is legal to play Dream11 in most parts of the country. However, it is important to read and abide by all its terms and conditions set.

In general, Dream11 is a user-friendly platform with a straightforward and natural connection point, making it easy for beginners to understand and play. The platform furnishes various contests with various entry fees, and rewards and is designed to cater to the needs of all types of users.

Conclusion

In conclusion, dream11 is a phenomenal stage for sports enthusiasts looking to engage in fantasy sports and contend with others while earning cash prizes or rewards. However, as it is an online gaming stage, it is essential to play responsibly and within your means. Additionally, it is also important to read and understand all the terms and conditions, particularly concerning the legality of playing fantasy sports in your area.

Read More | Top 13 Best Gaming PC Available in the Market

 

Is there any trick to win Dream11?

A crucial tip or trick to winning is focusing on making a Dream 11 team of all-rounders. This will give you more points for both batting and bowling. Moreover, you should pick powerplay and death-over bowlers in limited-over matches.

Is Dream11 a game of skill?

Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, strategy and a bit of luck.

Why is Dream11 successful?

Dream11 is successful as users can earn cash based on the actual match performance of the selected players on their teams. Every good move of the players enables cash rewards for the users. Furthermore, Dream11 provides the users to play games in various categories like cricket, football, kabaddi, and National Basketball Association.

Does Dream11 pay tax?

A tax of 30% is deducted at source when your net winning in the Dream 11 contest is above ₹10,000.

Is Dream11 legal in India?

Dream11 is legal as the Court has adjudged that playing on Dream11 constitutes a ‘game of mere skill’. This makes the Dream11 game exempt from the provisions of the Public Gambling Act, 1867 (PGA).

Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
