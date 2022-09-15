How to Serve In Tennis? Master Your Skills With These 5 Simple Steps

- Advertisement -

In tennis, the serve is possibly the most significant shot. Every point begins with a serve, and being able to take command of the game right away with a powerful serve can significantly alter the outcome.

The serve is not simple to learn since it requires excellent synchronization between numerous distinct body parts and is one of the game’s most technically difficult shots. Only when the technique is perfect, then a tennis serve can be used as a weapon. When the serve technique is poor, it frequently becomes more of a liability than a strength. Simple serving advice won’t help you learn the proper tennis serving technique. Instead, you must adhere to step-by-step instructions that construct the service action from scratch.

If you feel your service is useless, you can improve it using the following technical steps for developing a good tennis serve. You can also utilize these step-by-step serve lessons if you’re a complete newbie and want to master proper serving techniques from scratch. These are the following five steps from which you can learn to serve a tennis ball like a pro:

How to Serve in Tennis | Step By Step Guide For Beginners

Step1: The Position Step 2: The Hold Step 3: Toss the ball and return the racquet Step 4: Hitting the ball Step 5: Follow through and landing

The Position

When your back foot is parallel to the baseline and your front foot is facing the net post (for right-handed players), you are in a good serving posture. To be steady after you start and complete your entire service motion, the toes of the back foot are also generally aligned with the heel of the front foot. This is a fundamental viewpoint that you can change based on who you’re serving. This is the 1st step in how to serve in tennis.

The platform stance and the pin-point stance are the two different kinds of stances used on the serve.

When using the platform serve posture, the feet stay still throughout the whole service action. You simply coil and angle your body while bending your knees, then push off upward into the serve.

In contrast, the pin-point serves stance requires that you begin the service from a platform stance, pull the back foot closer to the front foot as you toss the ball up, and then push off upwards towards the ball.

Although there is no right or wrong serve stance in tennis, taller players who aren’t seeking as much explosive force off the ground like to utilize the pin-point stance, while more explosive players tend to employ the platform stance.

The Hold

To serve properly, you should hold the racquet with a continental grip, similar to how you would hold a hammer. However, if you are just learning how to serve, an eastern forehand grip, similar to shaking hands with the racquet, is also fine in the beginning. Although switching to a continental grip in the future is necessary, the eastern grip is simpler to learn at first.

Many aspects of the final serve technique and its efficacy depend on how you grip your racquet. You must grasp the racquet properly for this reason.

Toss the ball and return the racquet

Your racquet will be raised to a throwing posture as you drop both arms from the starting position, separate them when they reach the inner thigh of your front leg, and chuck the ball.

When the hand is about to touch the top of the head, let go of the ball. As you throw, be certain to move your weight forward. The ball will be thrown behind you if you shift it backward.

There are other, marginally different methods to begin your service motion, but they are all aimed at the same thing: getting your body into a throwing stance from which you may suddenly erupt to hit the ball while tossing the ball to the appropriate area. The “trophy pose” is the slang term for this throwing motion.

Hitting the ball

A key component of every effective serve is getting into a good throwing position. As you throw the ball, your racket hand should ideally travel a little more slowly than your throwing arm. Your body weight transfers forward as your wrist relaxes, and as your comfort level increases, you push your hip forward and put more weight on your front foot.

More experienced players will arch their bodies. Your left shoulder will be much higher than your right shoulder as you throw the ball, with your arm straight up aimed at the target. The ball (which is not visible) has ascended to its highest position. You currently have the appearance of being about to launch the racquet into the air.

Pushing off the ground from this position will allow you to begin swinging at the ball. Your tennis racquet will drop behind your body, aiming at the ground, and reach its lowest point if you time it right while both of your legs are straight. To begin with, you shouldn’t worry too much about jumping, though. Only concentrate on improving your dominant hand’s throwing motion. Using the continental grip, skilled players serve with the racquet’s edge pointed toward the ball as the racquet swings up. As the racquet arm rises, the tossing arm descends near the stomach.

At full extension, in front of the torso, is where the contact point happens. From the left foot to the tip of the racquet, the entire body is stretched out. Make sure you throw the ball high enough to prevent it from falling between 1 and 1.5 feet before making contact (depending on the player). In the direction of the shot upon contact, the string bed is angled. To balance the upper body, the athlete pulls his left arm across his body and down. At all skill levels, hitting the ball fully extended should be a top priority, especially for new players or those who are still learning how to jump.

Follow Through and Landing

The forearm of more experienced players keeps spinning as the ball exits the racquet (pronation). In a forward rotation, the hip and upper body are facing forward. To show that the racquet head is moving more quickly than the arm, the racquet head is shown moving ahead of the hand until the tip of the racquet is pointed down while the elbow is still practically at shoulder height.

As it steadily slows down, the racquet will keep swinging toward the body’s left side. For trunk stabilization, the throwing arm maintains proximity to the torso for a long time.

To stabilize the body, the advanced player performs a horse kick, landing on the front leg while keeping the back leg high. On the body’s left side, the racquet loosely completes its swing. To finish your service with your back heel off the ground and your body pointing forward, focus on rotating as you swing if you are a novice who is not yet at ease hopping.

