How to play rummy? Easy and step by step guide for beginners

The increasing popularity of card games has been rising exponentially around the world with the help of technology. In India, Rummy has become an essential part of entertainment and whenever you think of card games, the first thing that comes to your mind is Rummy. This game is not restricted to any demographic and different age groups. The best rummy cash games are hugely interactive and fun to play. This game is quite simple with flexible rules and has a competitive nature to it. The blend of all such things makes rummy the most popular card game. In this blog, we will learn instructions for how to play rummy and guide beginners in step by step manner.

Learn the basics of Rummy Online

Rummy is a card game but with the advent of technology, the cards have been swapped by mobile devices, and your real-world friends have been replaced by virtual players playing at the location of their comfort. There are several online rummy websites and apps where you can play rummy and depending on your performance, you can earn cash as well. Despite the digital format, the basic rules of rummy are the same as face-to-face rummy.

The basic objective of rummy is to arrange the cards adhering to rules and regulations. To win the game you have to make a minimum of 2 sequences which includes one pure sequence and the rest can be any valid sequence or sets. If you have matched all the cards, but the sequences do not have any pure sequence, then you can not be a winner. So the basic objective is to have at least one pure sequence while arranging the cards.

What are the rules of Rummy?

The rules of online rummy are no different than the offline or face-to-face rummy that we had played before the digital era. For 2 or 4 players, two 52-card decks and 4 jokers’ wild cards are used. For 5 players, three decks (156 cards) and 6 jokers are used.

The only difference between offline and online rummy is that in online rummy you play with a stranger and there will be a competitive edge to it as you have your cash on the stakes.

How to calculate points in Rummy?

Each card carries certain points. Each numbered card has a similar point value i.e. 5 Spades = 5 points.

J, Q, K, and A of any suit carries 10 points each.

Joker cards are computed as Zero points

At the end of a Rummy game, the losing player’s score is calculated by the addition of points that are not in any set. All points are added if the player does not have a single pure sequence.

The maximum points can reach up to 80 points. If the player’s hand score is 85, still it will be dealt with an 80-point penalty.

The total gain from all the cards of other players is added to the winner’s cumulative score.

The game continues until a player reaches the target which was decided before the game began, or until the agreed number of deals has been played.

Must know terminologies for Rummy Game

Sequence or Run

A sequence or run is a group of three or more cards of the same suit arranged sequentially. There are two types of sequences viz. pure sequence and impure sequence. As discussed earlier, to win the game, a player needs to have at least one pure sequence.

Pure sequence

A pure sequence is a group of three or more cards of the same suit, positioned in consecutive order. To form a pure sequence, you can not use any Joker or wild card.

Example of pure sequence:-

5♥ 6♥ 7♥:- 3 card sequence (No joker has been used).

3♠ 4♠ 5♠ 6♠:- 4 card sequence (No joker has been used).

Impure sequence

An impure sequence is the 2nd type of sequence which is a group of three or more cards of the same suit with one or more Joker cards used.

Example of impure sequence

6♦ 7♦ Q♠ 9♦ (Here Q♠ is used as wild Joker and replaces 8♦ to form an impure sequence.)

5♠ Q♥ 7♠ 8♠ PJ (Impure sequence with Q♥ as wild joker that is replacing 6♠ and the Printed Joker is replacing 9♠.)

Three Identical Cards

Three identical cards, as the name suggests, are a group of three or more cards of the same value but of different suits. Unlike in pure sequence, to form a set you can use a wild card or a joker.

Examples:-

8♦ 8♣ 8♠ ( here the set is formed by three 8 cards of different suits).

9♦ Q♠ 9♠ 9♥ ( here the set is formed by three 9 cards of a different suit and to complete a set, a Q♠ has been used as a wild card)

First Life & Second Life

The first life refers to the first pure sequence that is created.

Second Life Rule

Second life is the second pure sequence or an impure sequence. Second life cannot be made without the first life in Rummy Card Game Rules.

Set

Set in a rummy game is the group of three or four cards of the same rank but of various suits. You can create a set by using a joker. However, the thing to remember is that sets are not valid until the pure and the impure sequence are made.

Pure Set

A pure set means a set without any use of a joker or a wild card.

Example:- K♦ K♣ K♥ K♠( here no joker has been used, hence a pure set).

Impure Set

An impure set means a set formed by using a joker or a wild card.

Example:- A♣ A♥ K♥ A♠ (here the wild card K♥ has been used to build a set replacing A♦).

Joker

Joker is a crucial part of the game of rummy. Joker helps you to form a set or sequence by replacing the missing card. No one can control to whom and when the joker would come, so this uncertainty brings a luck factor and more fun to this game.

There are two types of jokers in the game of rummy, wild joker and printed joker.

Wild Joker

A joker is a randomly selected card at the beginning of each Indian rummy game. It can be used as any card in that particular game. For example: if the joker is 3 hearts, the other 3 (spades, clubs, and diamonds) can be used as any card for making sets and sequences.

Printed Joker

Printed jokers are nothing but the two joker cards which come with the 52 playing cards. The principle to use the printed joker is the same as a wild joker.

Valid declaration

The valid declaration means a player has arranged all the 13 cards in the sequence and has followed all the rules of sequencing. That is, the 13 cards have at least one pure sequence, a set, or sequence with a wild joker or printed joker.

In simple words, a valid declaration means arranging the cards without violating the rules of the game.

Wrong declaration

If the player declares:-

with an invalid set.

without any sequence.

without two sequences.

without pure sequence.

without a sequence of four.

then it is called the wrong declaration.

Simply, it is arranging the cards by violating the rules and regulations.

Quick Tips for Rummy

Obtaining a pure sequence.

Collect Jokers.

Know the pattern of sequences.

Effectively use the sort option.

Make your sequences fast.

Don’t hold cards for too long.

Know when to drop out.

Remember your discarded cards.

Conclusion

Rummy earlier was a tool to get rid of your boredom and didn’t have any output from it. Nevertheless, with the advent of internet technology, you can play rummy online for free on various apps and websites and can surely earn some fantastic rewards.

So go to your favorite rummy website and have some positive output by playing the game of rummy.

