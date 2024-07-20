How to Play Flick Shot in Cricket | Mastering the Flick Shot

- Advertisement -

On-Side or Leg-Side scoring with ease in cricket is possible because of one of the most fashionable strokes known as the flick shot on the cricket field. It is especially successful with full deliveries, or those that are a good length, which is destined for the stump or at the pads of the striker.

-- Advertisement --

The flick shot is a favorite stroke for repelling in swinging delivery directed towards the pads and that is why it is always in the stock of every batter for use.

This article aims to explain all sorts of details of the flick shot for beginners learning this beautiful stroke of the game.

-- Advertisement --

The Significance of the Flick Shot in Cricket

The flick shot in cricket is one of the most precious shots available to any batter because it can yield good scores in the area of the leg side of the field. Among all the shots, this one is quite effective against deliveries that are pitched up or on a good length as it allows the batter to place the ball into the gaps and find the fences.

Also, to avoid getting out to in swinging balls targeted at the legs, especially the pads, the flick shot is useful to drive the ball away from the stumps and the men in the field.

How to Play a Flick Shot in Cricket?

-- Advertisement --

The Stance and Grip

To make the flick shot, begin with the basic batting technique with your shoulders perpendicular to the bowler. As to the grip, it should be equally simple, but there are a few critical factors to take into consideration.

Just grip the cricket bat lightly so that the wrist can also have a good amount of freedom to work. To Be doubly sure have your body straight, your head rigid and your body well positioned in the middle of your legs.

For one, the following fundamental elements will create a sound basis on which the flick shot shall be executed appropriately.

Footwork and Balance

For one, enjoying proper footwork and balance is cardinal in the execution of the flick shot. Though getting closer to the ball, transfer your weight to your back foot and rotate your head and your eyes to stay focused on the ball.

-- Advertisement --

Just as the ball is about to bounce, take a small step forward with your front foot, if needed to make the shot. Ensure your body is in a balanced position in the shot, more weight should be placed slightly on the balls of the feet.

Bat Positioning and Wrist Action

To rule the flick shot more effectively, two things come into the picture which are bat positioning and wrist work. Position yourself to the ball, with the bat well tucked to your body and the batsman’s part of the bat facing upwards shorter than it is facing sideways. As soon as the ball gets to you use your wrists to guide it to your leg side.

Snap your wrists forward and a bit down, transferring energy into the shot. The range of the flick shot goes from the barrier placed at the line of square leg to that of long on as a batsman can score freely in cow corner and find the fence.

Also Read | Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn Guide

Follow Through and Timing

Bring the stroke to a close by swaying gently in the direction of the follow-through arching your bat, your hips should rotate around your front foot giving a perfect balance and finish to the shot.

The timing is important in the flick shot hence the need to observe the ball and get a point of contact on the ball. The last thing is that, with time, you will come to understand how to time effectively for the shot.

Variations and Situations

The variation of the basic flick shot is sometimes possible, and it is used with full or good-length deliveries. For instance, the pickup shot is an over-finesse flick shot that does not involve much footwork and is played with the wrist.

It is most useful against full deliveries and minimizes their impact so you can strike them hard through mid-wicket and fine leg.

Practice and Mastery

Thus, like in every shot that is played in cricket, the flick shot also needs repeated practice to perfect. It is advisable to practice the shot, especially in the nets without opponents, and hone the stoke’s fundamentals such as stance, foot movement, and wrist movement.

After being familiar with the execution of the shot, test yourself with some variations of the shot by facing different balls and game conditions. An aspect of the shot should be visualized and schematized before it is executed, including the length and line of the delivery.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Ball Throwers | Throwing Thunder

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)