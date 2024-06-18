Tuesday, June 18, 2024
How to Play Cover Drive like a Professional Cricketer: Techniques Revealed

Image Source: Cricketer Solved
By Ikshaku Kashyap
One of the most graceful shots to have ever existed and that is renowned for its timing and grace is the cover drive. In order to execute a shot flawlessly, you must identify a few crucial tasks that must be completed promptly. Here, we will have a look on how to play cover drive like international players.

The Importance of the Cover Drive in Cricket

Cover Drive Delights: Ranking the Current Top 5 Cricketers with Impeccable Strokeplay | KreedOn
Image Source- Navbharat

The covеr drive is a crucial shot in cricket due to its effectiveness in scoring runs through the covеr region, showcasing technical skill, and boosting a batsman’s confidence. It requires excellent footwork, a solid technique, and a smooth follow-through. Succеssfully playing the cover drive puts practice on bowlеrs, can be adaptable to various dеlivеriеs, and is visually pleasing, making it a favorite among players and fans. Its versatility and scoring potential make it indispensable in all formats of the game.

Technicalities & Tips for Playing Cover Drive

Foot Position

Cover Drive in Cricket
Image Source – ZAP Cricket

The first and most important thing you must comprehend before learning any shot in the game is the foot position. You need to have excellent foot position—the position that permits an excellent and fluid bat swing—in order to execute a pure cover drive. You can go on the backfoot for the drive or punch when you have the right foot position.

To execute a cover drive effectively, a player’s front leg needs to be kept slightly inside the ball’s path. It indicates that a player needs to maintain their front feet slightly inside and near the stump line. You’ll have more room to play the ball and a better bat swing as a result. However, if you do not move your feet or place your front feet on the ball’s line, you will gradually obstruct the bat’s path and the ball will land squarely on your pad.

Best Straight Drive in Cricket | KreedOnAlso Read | Cricket's 10 Best Straight Drive Maestros: Celebrating the Best Strokes of Genius

Front foot drive position

cover drive in cricket | KreedOn
Image Source – Quora

You must step outside the crease and place your foot inside the ball’s line in order to attempt the front foot drive. A comfortable stride is essential for maintaining good balance while walking. Step forward, bend the knee of your front leg slightly, and shift your body weight onto the knee. Your ability to hit the ball on the ground will be aided by this foot position. However, your chances of hitting the shot in the air increase if you have placed all of your weight on the back foot.

Back foot drive position

How to play back-foot drive | KreedOn
Image Source: ZAP cricket

All you have to do to play the back-foot cover drive is use your front foot to shift your weight backward. Then, to get inside the ball’s line, step backwards towards the stump with your back foot. After placing your back foot at the right position, make your front foot little closer to the back foot to get the tall stance to hit the top of the ball. This will facilitate a player’s ball-hitting along the ground. These are all the essential steps that you must consistently practice in order to achieve the proper stance and foot placements for cover drive.

Head Position

Cover Drive | KreedOn
Image Source – Quora

A player’s head position is crucial when making a shot. In particular, a shot like a cover drive necessitates exact body alignment to gain complete control over the shot. A player can hit a shot along the ground more easily when they have a good head position. When a player chooses to play the cover drive shot, player must ensure that their heading position is in line with the ball or is moving in that direction. This is a result of your body progressively moving in the same direction as your head.

Bat Grip and Elbow Position

Grip and Elbow - KreedOn
Image Source – Quora

The elbow stance and bat grip are very important for executing the cover drive perfectly. When playing cover front or back foot drive, a player should have a firm grip with their top hand rather than their bottom hand. The timing and balance to hit along the ground are provided by the top handgrip. Timing and the right placement can only be achieved by keeping the elbows high and not too tight.

Areas to Target for the Cover Drive Shot

Image Source – Quora

Since both the front and rear foot drives travel in the same direction, there isn’t much of a difference between the two areas. People frequently confuse the cover drive with inside out, though. Therefore, cover drive refers to a shot that is played from the crease without utilizing footwork on the cover region. Additionally, a ball is referred to as inside out when it is played by stepping out of the crease in a lofted fashion.

The shot’s name has been driven from the cover position, and the targeted area remains the same. To collect the ball that is positioned between the point and mid-off, a player typically stands in a cover area. And it’s known as a cover drive when the ball passes him and moves in the direction of the boundary.

Cover Drive Delights: Ranking the Current Top 5 Cricketers with Impeccable Strokeplay | KreedOnAlso Read | Cover Drive Delights: Ranking the Current Top 5 Cricketers with Impeccable Strokeplay

Common Errors While Playing Cover Drive 

While it is important to know the correct manner to do things, it is equally important to know your errors and take steps to correct them.

Not Playing with the Full Face of the Bat

Errors in Cover Drive | KreedOn
Image Source – Village Cricket Co

We’ve all been witnessing Virat’s amazing cover drives, in which he hits the ball with perfect timing and uses his entire bat. The takeaway from this is that you will have a better chance of hitting the ball cleanly and avoid adding to the shot’s risk when you strike with the entire face of the bat.

Weight Transfer

How To Play The Cover Drive | KreedOn
Image Source: Cricketers Hub

When playing the front foot cover drive and the back foot cover drive, the body weight should be properly transferred in both directions. Maintaining control and keeping the shot along the ground requires careful weight transfer.

Wrong Grip Position

Wrong Grip | KreedOn
Image Source: Decathlon UK

Though the cover isn’t a power-based shot that needs a bottom hand, the bottom hand grip does produce more power on the shot. Only a cover drive shot demonstrates dominance of the top handgrip. In order to prevent the ball from taking an aerial route, the top hand offers greater control and balance.

Head and Shoulder Position

Cricket Batting Drills | KreedOn
Image Source: CricketBio

It will be easier to strike the ball under your eyes if you lean the shoulder of your front hand towards it. Even though it’s a little technical, it should definitely be taken into account. However, the head position needs to be in line with the ball’s path as it hits the ground.

Conclusion

For improved ball control in the game of cricket, you must be prepared for every shot. A cover drive gives the batsman more grace and gives the player a great opportunity to score. The aforementioned were the methods and technical elements that characterize the idea of playing the cover drive

Cricket Ball Throwers | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Ball Throwers | Throwing Thunder

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can the cover drive only be played with the straight bat?

Though the shot is played with a straight bat, different variations can be performed viewed on the situation. Footwork is important while performing it.

What is the ideal line and length for playing a cover drive?

This shot is most effective against deliveries outside the line of off stump, often referred to as a 4th, 5th, or 6th stump line.

What are common mistakes to avoid when playing a cover drive?

Avoid playing the shot on the wrong line and length, dropping the elbow, hitting the ball in the air.

