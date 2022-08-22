Do you know how to build muscle at home | Step by step guide – Adopt a fit & healthy life today

- Advertisement -

Everyone was kept stranded in their homes due to the lockdowns during the pandemic. People were passing their time by focusing on their hobbies and interests, spending time with family and the young gen was too busy on social media. But the gym freaks had a completely different story. These people, before the lockdown, had been ridiculing the home workouts. Well, the lockdowns gave them a reality check, and perhaps that was a trigger point when everyone around us, every fitness channel on the internet started talking about how to build muscles at home.

The gyms are now open, and the virus has left us, but the idea of building muscles at home will stay forever.

Here we will see how to build muscles at home.

How does a muscle grow in the body?

First of all, we need to clear all the basics regarding muscle growth with a workout.

Muscle size increases when a person continually challenges the muscles to deal with higher levels of resistance or weight. This process is known as muscle hypertrophy.

Muscle hypertrophy occurs when the fibers of the muscles sustain damage or injury. The body repairs damaged fibers by fusing them, which increases the mass and size of the muscles.

So these tears and ruptures of muscle fibers are a bit easy to achieve when lifting weights. Ultimately the muscle building depends upon volume. The more the volume, the more the tear and the more will be the muscle size.

The formula for volume is:-

Volume = Reps x Sets x Weight

Obviously, increasing volume in the gym is easy as you just need to increase the weights (practically its not easy as it sounds). And even if you keep reps and sets constant, still, the extra weight has a much larger effect on muscle building than any of the remaining two.

Challenges of building muscles at home

Now you must have got an idea why muscle building at home is a tad difficult. Let’s once again go back to the formula of volume.

Volume = Reps x Sets x Weight

At home, you do not have weights, so obviously, the ‘weight’ in the formula is constant. Now all comes down to reps and sets. You have to increase reps and sets such that you will get the desired volume as you would have got the volume value in the gym.

Even if you have kettlebells, dumbbells, and barbells at home, there will always be a limitation on how much you can lift. At the gym, you have safety racks plus the fitness instructor and gym buddies are always there to support and motivate you out. Well, the situation is not really the same at home.

You may lift the same amount of weights at home, but ultimately you are entering an unsafe zone, which should be avoided.

How to build muscle at home?

Don’t get discouraged, if there is a will, there is a way. Yes, you have an unchanging weight, so why not ramp up the sets and reps? You perform limited movements in the gym, but at home and with YouTube on your phone, there are infinite movements that can help you gain muscle mass fast and be a beast!

For home workouts and to grow the muscles at home, there are several YouTube channels, you can watch any of them. They have home workouts for each muscle group and yes you can isolate muscle groups during home workouts also.

Resistance bands are much cheaper, but far more efficient, so you can definitely order resistance bands, and can boost muscle building. Their advantage is that they do not occupy any space, they are lightweight and affordable. So get started with your fitness journey at home.

HIIT workouts

HIIT workout can be performed to build the muscles as well. As they put the muscles under tremendous strain in a very small time frame, it does make difference and in a positive sense.

With HIIT workouts, you can save time and can utilize that saved time to do more sets and more reps. A single HIIT workout can serve two purposes; muscle building and aerobic activity. So don’t forget to add HIIT to your workout regime at home.

Other considerations

Be it a gym workout or bodyweight home workouts, the basics of the exercise remain the same. So following are the things to follow while building muscles at home:-

Eat healthy

You will work hard and tirelessly, with the highest passion and complete dedication, but all will go in vain if you keep eating junk food. So eat healthy food all the time. Healthy food does not necessarily mean diet food. Healthy food means homemade food like chapattis, dal, vegetables, rice, fruits, milk, juices, etc.

Ensure you are getting the right amount of protein and carbs before and after a workout. Carbs give you energy, while protein repairs the ruptures and is essential to build the muscles.

It is okay to have a cheat meal once in a while but try to reduce the frequency of having a cheat day.

A sound sleep

Sleep is as important as a healthy meal. Sleep is necessary to recover the muscles. The better the recovery, the lesser the soreness in the muscles the next day. Sleep helps muscles release protein-building amino acids into the bloodstream at an increased rate which helps them grow bigger and stronger over time.

Hence sleep is as important as doing exercise and eating healthy.

To get good sleep, try to not use any device for at least 1-2 hours before going to bed. Read books, have a chat with family members, go outside after dinner for a walk, all these good practices will ultimately result in building muscles and that too at home.

Top 10 body weight exercises to build muscle at home

Pushups

Burpees

Pull ups

Plank

Triceps Dip

Inchworm walk

Lunges

Use stairs

Squats

Dumbbells and kettle bells for chest, arms, legs shoulders, forearms etc

Conclusion

The reality is that you cannot match the muscularity and size of muscles that you get in the gym through home workouts. Theoretically, with volume calculations everything is possible, but in practice, it is a very tiring activity. Hey! But don’t feel disheartened. You can definitely increase the size of muscles and most importantly the strength of them. So do exercise regularly, sleep well, and eat healthy and you will see results very soon!

