How to become a certified fitness trainer in India | Step by step guide

The fitness industry has undergone tremendous growth in recent years. Even tier 2 or tier 3 cities nowadays have more than a sufficient number of gyms and fitness centers. The internet has had a lion’s share in this awareness on such a large scale. There is a huge demand for certified fitness trainers to guide and train budding fitness enthusiasts. This offers opportunities for lakhs of people who want to make India fitter and finer. In this blog we will see complete details of how to become a certified fitness trainer.

Steps to becoming a certified fitness trainer

Steps Acquire the necessary skills Register for a certification course Specialist Certification Hands-on experience Start your fitness business Maintain a good relationship Listen to your body Get underway with digital marketing

Acquire the necessary skills

To be a certified fitness trainer you first need to get as much knowledge as possible about fitness related issues and subjects. Not to mention, you need to be physically and mentally fitter, and then only people will listen and believe in you. When you will work for your body, you will get all the information about fitness, and this information would be more beneficial to you for your groundwork as a personal trainer. Well, in this information era, information is free to all and everyone. There are a lot of fitness apps available online where you can enhance your knowledge, stay fit and build stamina. So just surf the internet and get the knowledge at absolutely minimum and even no cost.

Register for a certification course

Register yourself for a certification course which is a stepping stone to kick-start your journey as a fitness instructor. You need to clear the exams, interviews, and related stuff to get a spot for the course. The duration, of course, varies from course to course and you need to make sure that the course is renewed and authenticated.

Specialist Certification

After getting the basics of fitness and training right, you can move one step closer to your goal by doing specialization courses. For instance, if you are interested in weight lift training or functional training, enroll in specialized courses related to that particular field. With this you will work in your favorite section of the fitness industry and the work will be more fun for you. Also as you will have knowledge about the things you love, your future clients will reap huge rewards from the training provided by you. It helps grow your knowledge giving you an edge over the competition.

Hands-on experience

Despite all the theoretical and bookish knowledge, you are still far away from the practical knowledge which matters the most. So during early days, work as an assistant with qualified fitness trainers, do internships, work as an apprentice. This may not be a financially alluring way, you may have to live with a restricted budget, but the knowledge and experience you gain would be infinite.

Try not to hesitate and just get on with the work. This hands-on experience would prove to be gold dust as you will get older and older.

You can always give a few fitness tips to your friends and family members and they could be your first clients. This might be free of cost and unofficial way, but clients nonetheless.

Start your fitness business

After a grind of the first few years, you can start your own fitness business. The financial constraints will be there, but if you have enough knowledge. Now, if the clients have faith in you and also you have a great relationship with clients, it will take no time to make your own business fly high. You can be a Zumba instructor, gym trainer, gym instructor, or personal trainer as well.

Maintain a good relationship

Right from enrollment in a course, create a good image of yourself by building some fantastic relationships. Respect the seniors and enhance your reach. Never shy away from speaking to strangers. Be confident and be professional. Understand clients’ problems, motivate them, and never bombard with what they cannot do, but tell them what they can do.

Ultimately fitness training is not just about giving instructions, it is also about inspiring and encouraging clients to become a better version of themselves.

Maintain your body fitness

Amid activities to achieve a career goal as a personal trainer, never forget your personal fitness goals. Ultimately, you are a fitness trainer and if you are not fit, no one will listen to you. So do a regular workout and motivate your clients.

Get underway with digital marketing

In the late 2010s and early 2020s, the use of the internet was for leisure and relaxation. But nowadays, it has become a terrific tool to enhance your business and reach as many people as possible. You can have your YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handle. WhatsApp is the basic of them all. Enroll yourself in digital marketing courses which are accessible on YouTube. Do market research and market analysis regularly and never underestimate the power of digital marketing along with traditional marketing techniques.

Roles and responsibilities of a certified fitness trainer

Run fitness assessments to establish client fitness and skill level.

Holding one-on-one or group sessions with clients.

Identifying goals and creating tailored exercise plans.

Monitoring your clients’ progress.

Providing advice to clients on health, nutrition, and lifestyle changes.

Educate and advise your clients to maintain or reach their fitness and health goals.

Keeping up to date with the latest personal training techniques and best practices.

Helping clients with their workouts.

Build and maintain positive, professional, and trusting relationships with clients.

Bestow with innovative and challenging exercises to keep clients engaged and motivated.

Proactively seeking and providing feedback in a manner that suits each client.

Assisting with membership retention strategies for existing clients.

Record your client’s training sessions and track relevant paperwork.

Communicating with clients professionally and courteously.

Be a positive role model for all clients.

Create the best environment in which your clients exercise.

Analyzing information relating to individual clients.

Do the research and market your business to increase your client base.

Maintain an online presence through your website, blog, and social media.

Skills required to be a certified fitness trainer

Caring and supporting nature.

Great interpersonal skills.

Passion for exercise and fitness.

Conclusion

A career as a fitness trainer is surely not adhering to traditional paths of career, but it does have a bright future in the upcoming years. People have huge salaries, lavish houses, and luxury cars but they lack overall fitness, both mental and physical. But the job of a fitness trainer allows you to earn big while working for your own body by doing multiple exercises. In the end all we can say is, this is one of the different career paths but has huge potential.

