How Premier League Sponsorship Works: The Business Behind the Game

The English Premier League is one of the most popular and lucrative sports leagues in the world, boasting a global audience of billions. For brands, the Premier League presents a captivating stage to elevate marketing efforts and increase brand visibility. But how does Premier League sponsorship in the league work? This article unravels the intricacies of Premier League sponsorships, exploring the different types, deal values, and benefits for both clubs and brands.

Premier League Sponsorship Types

Premier League sponsorships are categorized into three main types: uniform sponsorship of clubs, official sponsorship of clubs (non-uniform), and official sponsorship of the league. Each type offers unique benefits and opportunities for brands to engage with fans and increase their visibility.

Whereas official team sponsorships remain the most admired category, with 388 active deals running through the 2023/24 season, in the form of global or regional partnerships, they provide brands with direct benefits, broadcast exposure, digital presence, and intellectual property rights. Official partnerships are a cost-efficient means for a brand to feature in the Premier League at an average cost of £0.79m per year, albeit uniform sponsorship is highly sought after.

Huge broadcast and digital exposure come from placement on a team’s kit, not to mention a raft of other valuable rights. At an average of £12 million for all uniform assets in the league, it comes at a premium price. The benefits in return are huge. Official league partnerships enable brands to associate with the league’s world-renowned Intellectual Property and activate around it.

Uniform Sponsorship of Clubs

Among Premier League clubs, uniform sponsorships are considered as highly coveted deals and consequently hold a lot of value. They involve branding on a club’s training kit, sleeve or front-of-shirt. The topmost point is when a brand sponsors the front-of-shirt which offers huge broadcast exposure online as well as other important rights that come with it. On average across all PL clubs the deal value for front-of-shirt sponsorships stands at £12m.

When clubs cannot afford to buy big names, sleeve branding becomes a cheaper option that gives the team significant exposure. Sleeve sponsorship values are usually 25% of front-of-shirt values. The training kit is another way of rewarding sponsors with ten deals signed for the 2023/24 season. For a digital-first brand, like Tezos, this asset is priceless; thus, they partner with Manchester United.

From 2026/27, the Premier League is not going to permit betting brands to be front-of-shirt sponsors, thus changing the dynamics of prices. We talk about it in greater detail inside our piece on Premier League Betting Sponsorship.

Official Sponsorship of Clubs (Non-Uniform)

No uniform branding is included in official club sponsorships. Global broadcast pitch-side LED, player access and the use of IP are some of its attributes that are driven by it. However, in general, such associations give brands immediate benefits, media coverage, digital rights and Intellectual property rights. On average, official sponsorship deals worth £0.79 million per year.

Official Sponsorship of the League

Official league sponsorship enables brands to align themselves with and activate around the league’s iconic IP. In contrast, these alliances usually have a global or regional reach and offer their partners globally broadcast pitch-side LED; therefore, they get a chance to use league proprietary content or stage social and digital campaigns as well. The mean value of the deal for this kind of sponsorship is substantially higher compared to that one for club sponsorship due to wider reach across England.

Key Developments Influencing Growth of Commercial Appeal

Mainly, there have been several developments that led to commercialization interest in Premier League

Increased Global Reach: The Premier League’s fan base is increasingly global, giving advertisers a larger platform with which to connect with new clients. A variety of international broadcasters have purchased broadcasting rights for the league thereby improving exposure and revenues for clubs and brands.

Improved Broadcasting Rights: The league has sold its broadcasting rights to different international broadcasters so as to enhance the clubs and brand that it represents while increasing their exposure. Consequently, there are higher amounts of revenue accrued by the teams while brands exhibit wide reach.

New sponsorship deals: official partners include Sorare, EA Sports, Budweiser and other notable names. The league and its constituent teams have raised substantial sums of cash following these agreements.

Player Sponsorship Analysis: individual players such as Panini and Avery Dennison partnering up with some brands this season have identified an increase in player sponsorships in the league. These pacts provide companies with a unique opportunity of interacting with fans hence enhancing brand image among others.

Key Highlights

Strong Financial Performance: Strong financial performance has been witnessed within the premier league since there is an increase in revenue driven by broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals. Over the years the league’s revenues have increased significantly, thus laying a strong base for future growth.

Increased Brand Engagement: The league has noticed more brand engagement as fans interact with them through social media and other digital channels. This increased engagement allowed brands to reach out to their fans effectively and make their brands more visible.

New Sponsorship Opportunities: The league has opened up new sponsorship opportunities such as those involving partnerships with fantasy sports gaming experiences and digital-first brands. Opportunities have been created where these brands can engage with their fans in different ways and also increase visibility.

Benefits for Clubs and Brands

Premier League sponsorships offer benefits to both clubs and brands alike. In relation to clubs, sponsorships provide them with huge chunks of income that can be used into buying better players which will lead to better results on the pitch. For companies, linking themselves to certain teams provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance of reaching millions of supporters at once while at the same time promoting their products or services.

Conclusion

This is a lucrative business market that the premier league offers to brands. The league has different sponsorship types and values; hence, brands can set up partnerships with clubs, with the use of its name or through player endorsement from it.

Most successful sponsors will try to make some information’s in their sponsorship plans by taking into consideration all aspects of soccer such as official sponsorships, uniform sponsorships as well as team and player endorsements. This is why the Premier League should be seen by marketers as a unique marketing platform for fans and customers.