How nation welcomed CWG 2022 champions | Twitter Reactions

- Advertisement -

Indian contingents ended their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on a high note and left some memorable moments in book of Indian sports. India showed valiant performances in different events and these champions received a warm welcome from their fans at the airport coming straight from Birmingham CWG 2022.

In this quadrilateral event, a total of 210 Indian high-profile athletes took part in multiple disciplines and staged a successful campaign. Out of these, 61 athletes brought medals glory to the nation, including 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. India stands 4th in the medal tally table after Australia, England, and Canada in CWG 2022. It was a historic campaign for India at CWG 2022.

Remarkable performances by Indian athletes and their zeal to grab the medals for the nation was commendable. Indian fans all around the world cheered for their courage and supported every athlete on their way to the podium. As most of the contingents arrived in India and the nation welcomed them with at most effort.

See how Indian CWG champions were welcomed: Twitter Reactions

Sports Authority of India

THE CHAMPIONS HAVE ARRIVED 😍😍#CommonwealthGames2022 Gold 🥇Medalist @BajrangPunia and @deepakpunia86 are back home with a bang 🔥 Take a look at the warm reception they receive on their arrival at Delhi Airport by SAI Officials 😀 Great to have back!#Cheer4India@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/vBrzM84vZf — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 9, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Our Dhakad Wrestlers 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♀️ Are Back😍😍 Indian Wrestling contingent is back after a spectacular performance at #CommonwealthGames2022 🤩🤩 Let's greet them with our wishes & continue to #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 Welcome back Champs! @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/RDE2NXphSR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

-- Advertisement --

A warm welcome to our para powerlifting athletes Manpreet and Parmjeet as they returned back to @SAI_Gandhinagar after their #CWG2022 campaign today. They were welcomed by RD (I/C), Coaches, Staff and athletes.@Media_SAI #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022#commonwealthgames pic.twitter.com/ISAuNm9pRn — SAI Gandhinagar (@SAI_Gandhinagar) August 8, 2022

Time to Greet our Para-Powerlifters 🤩 The Para-Powerlifter contingent is back after completing their campaign at #CommonwealthGames2022 🤟 Let's greet them with your wishes and continue your #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/J1FTyQ5LLw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

-- Advertisement --

All India Radio

Virat Kohli

You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/phKMn7MMdY — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport