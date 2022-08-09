Tuesday, August 9, 2022
How nation welcomed CWG 2022 champions | Twitter Reactions

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India welcome CWG champions- KreedOn
Image Source- Times of India
Indian contingents ended their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on a high note and left some memorable moments in book of Indian sports. India showed valiant performances in different events and these champions received a warm welcome from their fans at the airport coming straight from Birmingham CWG 2022.

In this quadrilateral event, a total of 210 Indian high-profile athletes took part in multiple disciplines and staged a successful campaign. Out of these, 61 athletes brought medals glory to the nation, including 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. India stands 4th in the medal tally table after Australia, England, and Canada in CWG 2022. It was a historic campaign for India at CWG 2022.

Remarkable performances by Indian athletes and their zeal to grab the medals for the nation was commendable. Indian fans all around the world cheered for their courage and supported every athlete on their way to the podium. As most of the contingents arrived in India and the nation welcomed them with at most effort.

See how Indian CWG champions were welcomed: Twitter Reactions

Sports Authority of India

All India Radio

Virat Kohli

Nidhi Singh
