Tuesday, August 16, 2022
How Indian athletes celebrated 75th Independence Day? Twitter Reactions

By Nidhi Singh
India was filled with joy and immense pride when it celebrated its 75th Independence day on 15th August 2022. From Indian athletes to Bollywood stars, all celebrated this prestigious festival of independence. The bravery of Indian nationalists and freedom fighters has given the status of freedom whether social, political, or economic.
The majority of Indians proudly participated in the “#HarGharTiranga” campaign where they hoisted flags at their houses and offices. Various Indian sportspersons commemorated this day and acknowledged the campaign as well. Let’s look at some of the best tweets of Indian athletes and how they celebrated Independence Day.

Twitter Reactions

Sachin Tendulkar

MC Mary Kom

Virender Sehwag

PV Sindhu

Lakshya Sen

Viswanathan Anand

Mithali Raj

Mohammad Kaif

Anju Bobby George

Neeraj Chopra

Geeta Phogat

Nidhi Singh
