How Indian athletes celebrated 75th Independence Day? Twitter Reactions

India was filled with joy and immense pride when it celebrated its 75th Independence day on 15th August 2022. From Indian athletes to Bollywood stars, all celebrated this prestigious festival of independence. The bravery of Indian nationalists and freedom fighters has given the status of freedom whether social, political, or economic.

The majority of Indians proudly participated in the “#HarGharTiranga” campaign where they hoisted flags at their houses and offices. Various Indian sportspersons commemorated this day and acknowledged the campaign as well. Let’s look at some of the best tweets of Indian athletes and how they celebrated Independence Day.

Twitter Reactions

Sachin Tendulkar

आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0xSbgQnnbs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2022

MC Mary Kom

We should always respect our National Flag.Tricolor #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/sRoJDmeu7C pic.twitter.com/Vho1TPzhuO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 14, 2022

Virender Sehwag

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

PV Sindhu

Lakshya Sen

It's an honor to represent my motherland. Couldn't have asked for anything other than being born in this amazing country. India, you make me what I am. 🇮🇳 Wishing everyone a very happy independence day. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/EFnUCO5VEX — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) August 15, 2022

Viswanathan Anand

Mithali Raj

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022

Mohammad Kaif

I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that's why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tZmTuGGN1m — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 14, 2022

Anju Bobby George

Neeraj Chopra

Geeta Phogat

