How India can qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2023 – Predictions & Possibilities – All you need to know

The Indian national team trashed Afghanistan 2-1 on Saturday to register consecutive wins in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. The Indian football team will battle up against Hong Kong, on Tuesday, June 14, in a Group D match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Hong Kong’s 3-0 win over Cambodia in the third round, placed the Blue Tigers in the second position in the group.

There is a high probability for India to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, against the Hong Kong qualifiers match. Fortunately, if India will qualify, then it will be the fifth time for them to reach the final stage of the continental competition.

Teams qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

13 teams have already qualified for the main tournament. Six groups of 24 teams are currently competing in the third-round qualifiers under which 11 will go ahead to Asian Cup. Champions of all six groups will qualify whereas five out of six finest runners-up will progress to the finals.

India’s current position in the table

Team P W D L -- Advertisement -- GF GA GD Pts Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 India 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Afghanistan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 Cambodia 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Runner-up teams ranking

Team Group Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Thailand C 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 Kyrgyz Republic F 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 India D 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Philippines B 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 Malaysia E 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 Indonesia A 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Three possible outcomes of the match (Hong Kong vs Ind)

1: If India wins the battle against Hong Kong, they will qualify for the Asian Cup as group winners.

2: If both teams draw, they will have seven points each. Due to better goal differences, Hong Kong will finish as a group topper, and India will be second. Nevertheless, India’s chances will be sky-high for qualifying among the five best runner-up teams out of six.

3: If Blue Tigers lose against Hong Kong, India will have six points. However, India’s possibility of finishing among the top five best runners-up is extremely high.

If two teams are tied on points

If teams are tied on points, the following criteria will be applied:

Penalty shoot-out if only two teams are tied and they met in the last round of the group Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams Goal difference among tied teams Criteria 1 to 3 will be applied if more than two teams are tied, and also reapplied exclusively again if a subset of teams is tied. Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams Goal difference in all group matches Goals scored in all group matches Disciplinary points:

Yellow card = 1 point, and red card (two yellow cards) = 3 points,

Direct red card = 3 points, and yellow card followed by direct red card = 4 points.

8. Drawing of lots.

