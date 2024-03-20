Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSports 2.0KreedOn Case StudyHow CSR is Shaping the Sports Landscape in India: Score for Change
-- Advertisement --

How CSR is Shaping the Sports Landscape in India: Score for Change

How CSR is Shaping the Sports Landscape in India: Score for Change | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The 2022 Asian Games were very successful for India, as India grabbed 4th place and earned 107 medals, which is India’s best-ever performance to date. This accomplishment was achieved because companies, through their financial support and scholarships, and the government had a smart plan for sports.

-- Advertisement --

However, we must remember that there are still some intervening steps to be taken so that our country, India, can climb to the top of the sports charts. The sports area is partly doing a large corporate social responsibility (CSR) business. Nowadays, we don’t only speak about the financial situation; we also want to see sports develop and grow.

CSR is the way that can be done in India for better sports talent promotion and developing quality sports facilities in the community and anywhere else.

-- Advertisement --

In 2018-19, KPMG’s report showed that the top 100 Indian companies spent Rs. 123 crores on sports through CSR, which is comparatively higher by 3 crores from the figure in 2017-18, which was Rs. 120 crores. These are small increases. On the other hand, the contribution of CSR spending on sports dropped slightly, moving from 1.59% in 2017–18 to 1.41% in 2018–19.

Unleashing Young Athletes and Investing in Sport Arenas

CSR Projects in Sports in India | KreedOn
Image Source: csrbox.org

CSR is not only transforming Indian sports but also aiming to nurture talent at the grassroots level through participation. The process is equally economical. A good example of the fact that many organizations realize the potential in these areas and are supporting various sports academies and coaching programs in these areas is Cases. Moreover, identifying young talents in society is promoted, and the youth develop lifelong healthy habits.

Also, CSR aids in upgrading the country’s sports infrastructure as per international standards. The collaborative efforts of organizations, governments, and sporting bodies provide funds to construct and maintain athletic centers, sports complexes, and training facilities of international standards. The country sees a rise in the positive quality of Indian sports, which are viewed as units that can open in the future for international sports, which could, most positively, affect economic development.

-- Advertisement --
Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Performers – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports 2.0

The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme 2023-24: Empowering Athletes for Success

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme is managed by the prestigious Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). It is...
Sports 2.0

Unveiling Gender Differences in Sports Medicine: Insights for Healthcare Professionals

Kanika Mahtoliya -
In the medical aspects of sports, the need to classify the complexities of gender differences becomes fundamental for the...
KreedOn Case Study

Muslim Women in Sports Navigate Barriers: Challenges and Solutions

Kanika Mahtoliya -
A recent report sheds light on the unique struggles British Muslim women face, emphasizing their keen interest in sports,...
KreedOn Case Study

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Sports Industry: Pillars of Progress

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The sports industry, a dynamic ecosystem driven by passion and competition, is continually evolving. Now, you'll learn about the...
Sports 2.0

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

KreedOn Network -
Are you ready to take your fitness journey to the next level? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide,...
Sports 2.0

India’s Rise in Winter Sports Equipment Manufacturing: A Global Perspective

Prashant Joglekar -
India has recently signed a new trade agreement, Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with European countries including Switzerland,...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019