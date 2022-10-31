How Can India & Pakistan qualify for Semi-finals after Proteas win in Perth? | T20 WC 2022

- Advertisement -

South African team defeated team India by 5 wickets at the ongoing T20 World cup 2022 on Sunday at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Aiden Markram and David Miller’s half-centuries landed the victory in the Proteas’ lap with 2 balls left. After Proteas victory over India in Perth, it raises question on how India and Pakistan can qualify for semi-finals of T20 WC 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav’s phenomenal score of 68 runs off 40 balls went in vain with the defeat of team India. After the Proteas’ victory over India, Temba Bavuma and his team dragged down team India from the top to acquire the spot.

How can India Qualify for the semi-finals in T20 WC?

Victory over Bangladesh (Nov 2) and Zimbabwe (Nov 6) will help team India make the knockouts. For team India to top the table of Group 2, the South African team’s loss in either of their games against Pakistan or Netherlands is required. Proteas’ loss in either of the matches can be a game-changer for team India.

How can Pakistan Qualify for the semi-finals in T20 WC?

Pakistan’s journey toward the semi-finals seems a lot more complicated. Babar Azam and his team need to beat both South Africa and Bangladesh to smoothen their road to the semi-finals. Pakistan also needs India to lose both their games or South Africa’s defeat against the Netherlands to make their way.

