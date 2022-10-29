How Babar Azam got trolled for old tweet, misspelled Zimbabwe – Check here

- Advertisement -

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got trolled for an old tweet of him welcoming Zimbabwe, while misspelling the country’s name. “Welcome zimbaway,” reads the tweet Of Babar Azam, dating back to 2015, when Zimbabwe had traveled to Pakistan to play for three ODIs and three T20Is. Amidst the two consecutive defeats of Pakistan against India and Zimbabwe, Babar Azam and his team are beleaguered. Meanwhile, resurfacing of the old tweet fanned the flames.

Welcome zimbaway — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 19, 2015

Veteran Pakistan players have criticized the management over their squad selection and other decisions. On top of this, the resurfacing of that tweet paved the way for the netizens to poke some fun.

Here’s how Babar Azam got trolled:

Welcome Zimbarber — shashank (@ravia123ash) October 27, 2022

PATA HAI PAKISTAN KAB HAARA ZIMBABWE SE….Uss din Jis din Zimbaway kiya tha — Haren (@sardarjijatt) October 29, 2022

Welcome back to your old profession pic.twitter.com/hIHRQKziYY — D€V CG07 (@MurgaBiryanii) October 27, 2022

Hello Zimbabar 🤣 — Kriti Singh💫 (@kritiitweets) October 28, 2022

