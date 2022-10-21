Home Ministry To Decide About Team India’s Tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

- Advertisement -

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur reveals that the Home Ministry will decide regarding the issue of India’s Tour to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, on Thursday. Thakur said it’s a matter concerning the BCCI and the BCCI will comment on it. He also mentions the contribution of India in sports, especially Cricket, and that India is more than capable of hosting the international tournament magnificently.

Meanwhile, Roger Binny, the new President of BCCI has also commented on the matter, at an event organized by Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru on Thursday. Binny said,

“That is not the BCCI’s call. We need the government’s clearance to leave the country. Whether we leave the country or teams come into the country, we need clearance. Once we get clearance from the government then we go with it. We can’t make decisions on our own. We have to rely on the government. We have not approached them yet.”

Earlier on Wednesday, PCB had also insisted the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to hold an emergency meeting to discuss this controversial matter, in response to the statement of Jay Shah.

