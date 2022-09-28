Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixture | Venue – All You Need To Know

The Indian hockey team will face Spain in their first match of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Odisha on January 13 at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
The men in blue are put amongst heavyweights England and Spain along with Wales in Group D. The first two matches against Spain and England will be played in Rourkela, and the match against Wales will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
2016 Olympic gold medalists Argentina and top African nation South Africa will play the opening match at the Kalinga Stadium, which hosted the last men’s World Cup final in 2018.
A total of 44 matches will be played, with the final scheduled for January 29 in Bhubaneswar and all teams will play at both venues- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
FIH World Cup 2023: Groups
Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina
Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany
Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand
Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England
2023 FIH HOCKEY MEN’S WORLD CUP: India’s Schedule
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME
|VENUE
|SPAIN
|JANUARY 13
|7 PM
|ROURKELA
|ENGLAND
|JANUARY 15
|7 PM
|ROURKELA
|WALES
|JANUARY 19
|7 PM
|BHUBANESWAR
Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures
|Argentina vs South Africa
|Jan-13
|Bhubaneswar
|1:00 PM
|Australia vs France
|Jan-13
|Bhubaneswar
|3:00 PM
|England vs Wales
|Jan-13
|Rourkela
|5:00 PM
|India vs Spain
|Jan-13
|Rourkela
|7:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Chile
|Jan-14
|Rourkela
|1:00 PM
|Netherlands vs Malaysia
|Jan-14
|Rourkela
|3:00 PM
|Belgium vs Korea
|Jan-14
|Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|Germany vs Japan
|Jan-14
|Bhubaneswar
|7:00 PM
|Spain vs Wales
|Jan-15
|Rourkela
|5:00 PM
|England vs India
|Jan-15
|Rourkela
|7:00 PM
|Malaysia vs Chile
|Jan-16
|Rourkela
|1:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Jan-16
|Rourkela
|3:00 PM
|France vs South Africa
|Jan-16
|Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|Argentina vs Australia
|Jan-16
|Bhubaneswar
|7:00 PM
|Korea vs Japan
|Jan-17
|Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|Germany vs Belgium
|Jan-17
|Bhubaneswar
|7:00 PM
|Malaysia vs New Zealand
|Jan-19
|Bhubaneswar
|1:00 PM
|Netherlands vs Chile
|Jan-19
|Bhubaneswar
|3:00 PM
|Spain vs England
|Jan-19
|Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|India vs Wales
|Jan-19
|Bhubaneswar
|7:00 PM
|Australia vs South Africa
|Jan-20
|Rourkela
|1:00 PM
|France vs Argentina
|Jan-20
|Rourkela
|3:00 PM
|Belgium vs Japan
|Jan-20
|Rourkela
|5:00 PM
|Korea vs Germany
|Jan-20
|Rourkela
|7:00 PM
