Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixture | Venue – All You Need To Know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023- KreedOn
Image Source- Outlook India
The Indian hockey team will face Spain in their first match of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Odisha on January 13 at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The men in blue are put amongst heavyweights England and Spain along with Wales in Group D. The first two matches against Spain and England will be played in Rourkela, and the match against Wales will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

2016 Olympic gold medalists Argentina and top African nation South Africa will play the opening match at the Kalinga Stadium, which hosted the last men’s World Cup final in 2018.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with the final scheduled for January 29 in Bhubaneswar and all teams will play at both venues- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

FIH World Cup 2023: Groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

 

2023 FIH HOCKEY MEN’S WORLD CUP: India’s Schedule

OPPONENTDATETIMEVENUE
SPAINJANUARY 137 PMROURKELA
ENGLANDJANUARY 157 PMROURKELA
WALESJANUARY 197 PMBHUBANESWAR

 

Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures

Argentina vs South AfricaJan-13Bhubaneswar1:00 PM
Australia vs FranceJan-13Bhubaneswar3:00 PM
England vs WalesJan-13Rourkela5:00 PM
India vs SpainJan-13Rourkela7:00 PM
New Zealand vs ChileJan-14Rourkela1:00 PM
Netherlands vs MalaysiaJan-14Rourkela3:00 PM
Belgium vs KoreaJan-14Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
Germany vs JapanJan-14Bhubaneswar7:00 PM
Spain vs WalesJan-15Rourkela5:00 PM
England vs IndiaJan-15Rourkela7:00 PM
Malaysia vs ChileJan-16Rourkela1:00 PM
New Zealand vs NetherlandsJan-16Rourkela3:00 PM
France vs South AfricaJan-16Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
Argentina vs AustraliaJan-16Bhubaneswar7:00 PM
Korea vs JapanJan-17Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
Germany vs BelgiumJan-17Bhubaneswar7:00 PM
Malaysia vs New ZealandJan-19Bhubaneswar1:00 PM
Netherlands vs ChileJan-19Bhubaneswar3:00 PM
Spain vs EnglandJan-19Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
India vs WalesJan-19Bhubaneswar7:00 PM
Australia vs South AfricaJan-20Rourkela1:00 PM
France vs ArgentinaJan-20Rourkela3:00 PM
Belgium vs JapanJan-20Rourkela5:00 PM
Korea vs GermanyJan-20Rourkela7:00 PM

Nidhi Singh
