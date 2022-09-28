Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Schedule | Fixture | Venue – All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Indian hockey team will face Spain in their first match of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Odisha on January 13 at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The men in blue are put amongst heavyweights England and Spain along with Wales in Group D. The first two matches against Spain and England will be played in Rourkela, and the match against Wales will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

2016 Olympic gold medalists Argentina and top African nation South Africa will play the opening match at the Kalinga Stadium, which hosted the last men’s World Cup final in 2018.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with the final scheduled for January 29 in Bhubaneswar and all teams will play at both venues- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

FIH World Cup 2023: Groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

2023 FIH HOCKEY MEN’S WORLD CUP: India’s Schedule

OPPONENT DATE TIME VENUE SPAIN JANUARY 13 7 PM ROURKELA ENGLAND JANUARY 15 7 PM ROURKELA WALES JANUARY 19 7 PM BHUBANESWAR

Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures

Argentina vs South Africa Jan-13 Bhubaneswar 1:00 PM Australia vs France Jan-13 Bhubaneswar 3:00 PM England vs Wales Jan-13 Rourkela 5:00 PM India vs Spain Jan-13 Rourkela 7:00 PM New Zealand vs Chile Jan-14 Rourkela 1:00 PM Netherlands vs Malaysia Jan-14 Rourkela 3:00 PM Belgium vs Korea Jan-14 Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM Germany vs Japan Jan-14 Bhubaneswar 7:00 PM Spain vs Wales Jan-15 Rourkela 5:00 PM England vs India Jan-15 Rourkela 7:00 PM Malaysia vs Chile Jan-16 Rourkela 1:00 PM New Zealand vs Netherlands Jan-16 Rourkela 3:00 PM France vs South Africa Jan-16 Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM Argentina vs Australia Jan-16 Bhubaneswar 7:00 PM Korea vs Japan Jan-17 Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM Germany vs Belgium Jan-17 Bhubaneswar 7:00 PM Malaysia vs New Zealand Jan-19 Bhubaneswar 1:00 PM Netherlands vs Chile Jan-19 Bhubaneswar 3:00 PM Spain vs England Jan-19 Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM India vs Wales Jan-19 Bhubaneswar 7:00 PM Australia vs South Africa Jan-20 Rourkela 1:00 PM France vs Argentina Jan-20 Rourkela 3:00 PM Belgium vs Japan Jan-20 Rourkela 5:00 PM Korea vs Germany Jan-20 Rourkela 7:00 PM

