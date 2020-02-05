Hockey: Indian team ends Tour of New Zealand on a high

Highlights

Indian Women's Hockey team beat New Zealand 3-0 to end their Tour down under on a high.



Navneet Kaur scored a brace while Sharmila struck a sublime field goal.



The Indian Eves had defeated the UK 1-0 in the last game as well.



Indian women’s hockey team, on Wednesday, registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand in their tour’s last game. For India, striker Navneet Kaur was on target twice even as Sharmila scored a stunning field goal to help Indian women’s team end their final encounter of the five-match series on a high.

The visitors took their time to build the game and the contest was silent for most of the first half.

It was only in the 45th minute that Navneet broke the deadlock. Nine minutes later, Sharmila doubled the advantage with a field goal in the 54th minute. Navneet completed a brace with a beautifully struck field goal in the 57th minute to take the game past New Zealand.

It also brought curtains to what was an eventful Tour of New Zealand. The Indian team began with the 4-0 thrashing of the New Zealand Development squad before losing out close 1-2 and 0-1 to the home senior team.

FT: 🇮🇳 3-0 🇳🇿 The Eves have done it! 🏑🥳 Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their spectacular performance today. 👏 #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/M7VRuyMPAt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 5, 2020

However, the Indian Eves replied in the most appropriate manner possible with a 1-0 win over Great Britain with skipper Rani Rampal’s striking the lone goal.

“…I am happy we produced three goals against New Zealand in the last match. This tour gave us a good insight about where we need to improve and one of the things is to create faster play than we do now,” said Sjoerd Marijne, India’s Chief Coach.

“Sometimes we tend to keep the ball too long on the stick and then we create pressure. We need to avoid that by passing faster.

“On the defence side, we need to be a bit more calmer and need to improve our tackling. We will have a four-week camp after a short break when we return home and we will be working on these points,” Sjoerd added.

The Indian team will return back home on 7th February.