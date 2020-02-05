Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Sports Hockey Hockey: Indian team ends Tour of New Zealand on a high

Hockey: Indian team ends Tour of New Zealand on a high

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Indian Women's team kreedon
File Photo | Credits Twitter

Highlights

  • Indian Women's Hockey team beat New Zealand 3-0 to end their Tour down under on a high.
  • Navneet Kaur scored a brace while Sharmila struck a sublime field goal.
  • The Indian Eves had defeated the UK 1-0 in the last game as well.

Indian women’s hockey team, on Wednesday, registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand in their tour’s last game. For India, striker Navneet Kaur was on target twice even as Sharmila scored a stunning field goal to help Indian women’s team end their final encounter of the five-match series on a high.

The visitors took their time to build the game and the contest was silent for most of the first half.

It was only in the 45th minute that Navneet broke the deadlock. Nine minutes later, Sharmila doubled the advantage with a field goal in the 54th minute. Navneet completed a brace with a beautifully struck field goal in the 57th minute to take the game past New Zealand.

It also brought curtains to what was an eventful Tour of New Zealand. The Indian team began with the 4-0 thrashing of the New Zealand Development squad before losing out close 1-2 and 0-1 to the home senior team.

However, the Indian Eves replied in the most appropriate manner possible with a 1-0 win over Great Britain with skipper Rani Rampal’s striking the lone goal.

“…I am happy we produced three goals against New Zealand in the last match. This tour gave us a good insight about where we need to improve and one of the things is to create faster play than we do now,” said Sjoerd Marijne, India’s Chief Coach.

“Sometimes we tend to keep the ball too long on the stick and then we create pressure. We need to avoid that by passing faster.

“On the defence side, we need to be a bit more calmer and need to improve our tackling. We will have a four-week camp after a short break when we return home and we will be working on these points,” Sjoerd added.

The Indian team will return back home on 7th February.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleManu Bhaker dominates National trials, clinches multiple medals

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Manu Bhaker dominates National trials, clinches multiple medals

Manan Dharamshi -
Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker won double gold medals in the National Shooting Trials in the rifle and pistol disciplines in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on...
Read more
Jamshedpur FC

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs  Jamshedpur FC

KreedOn Network -
MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Mumbai City FC vs  Jamshedpur FC  The 75th match of the Hero Indian Super League will see Mumbai...
Read more
News

Lifter Mirabai Chanu breaks multiple records at Nationals

KreedOn Network -
Indian weightlifter and Khel Ratna awardee Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, on Tuesday, demonstrated why she is one of the country’s biggest medal hope at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Hockey India KreedOn

Senior National Men’s Hockey Title : RSPB Stun Defending Champions 3-2

Hockey India KreedOn

Stunning! You won’t believe how India routed Russia in FIH World...

Indian Women's hockey team KreedOn

India’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Schedule, Team, Live Broadcast

Premier Badminton League 2019