Hockey India Unveils National Women’s Hockey League for 2024-25

Hockey India revealed a groundbreaking endeavor on Tuesday with the introduction of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024–25, marking the inaugural domestic hockey league exclusively for women in India. This pioneering league is divided into two phases, with the first phase scheduled to kick off in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from April 30 to May 9.

All fixtures during this initial phase will be held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, a venue renowned for hosting prestigious events such as the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

The National Women’s Hockey League is poised to deliver an electrifying display of talent and expertise, serving as a platform for emerging athletes while aiming to raise the profile of women’s hockey across the nation. Expect intense competition among the top state teams, all of whom secured top-eight finishes at the esteemed 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships.

After the culmination of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha emerged as the eight qualifying state teams.

Significantly, the league will extend opportunities to young talents, with players under the age of 21 eligible to join the competition. This emphasis on integrating youth players underscores Hockey India’s commitment to cultivating talent and promoting grassroots development, as detailed in a statement released on Tuesday.

