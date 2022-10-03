Monday, October 3, 2022
Hockey India Names 33 Probables for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Hockey India Names 33 Probables for FIH Hockey Pro League- KreedOn
Image Source- Republic World
Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-man initial probable men’s squad, including captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, for the FIH Pro League season, which begins on October 28, 2022.

The players will report to the SAI center in Bengaluru on Monday (October 3) for the national camp ahead of the FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Coach Graham Reid said,

“The FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the FIH Odisha hockey men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important outings for us, and the players are upbeat and excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance.”

On October 21, the team will move to Bhubaneswar after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru.

The Probables

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Pawan

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjay, Manjeet, Sumit

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Pawan Rajbhar

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

Top 10 Field Hockey Sticks In 2022 – 23

Nidhi Singh
