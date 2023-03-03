Saturday, March 4, 2023
Hockey India named Craig Fulton as new chief coach of Indian men's hockey team

Nidhi Singh
Hockey India named Craig Fulton as new chief coach of Indian men's hockey team
Image Source- Jagran English
Hockey India has announced Craig Fulton, the new chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team. This 48-year-old South African coach with almost 25 years of coaching experience will join the team only after the formalities have been completed.

The announcement was made ahead of the team’s home games in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begin on March 10. A true champion of leadership, Fulton has demonstrated exemplary results. He started getting fame with the Irish men’s team as head coach from 2014 to 2018, when the team qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. It was the first Olympic qualification for an Irish team in 100 years. After this notable feat, he earned the FIH Coach of the Year award in 2015.

Craig then worked as an assistant coach for reigning Olympic champions Belgium, where Team bagged the gold medal in Tokyo. He was also part of Belgium’s coaching staff when the team claimed the World Cup title in 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

He was named the 2023 Belgium coach of the year after coaching a Belgium club that won a Belgium league.

Craig also played a crucial role in the rise of the Belgium national team in world hockey. He took the team to the top three in the world in 2023 from the top five in 2018. Let’s see, how this brilliant hockey coach ‘Craig Fulton’ will contribute to men’s hockey team of India in the coming years.

As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
