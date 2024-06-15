Hockey India League Registration Process Begins for Teams, Players, and Staff

- Advertisement -

The highly anticipated comeback of the Hockey India League (HIL) is progressing as planned after its hiatus from the Indian hockey scene since 2017. Hockey India (HI) announced last year that the league would return, featuring the debut of the women’s tournament in this new iteration. On Friday, HI revealed that the registration process for Hockey India League, returning after an eight-year break, has officially begun.

The league’s revival will feature eight teams in the men’s division and six in the women’s division. The registration deadline is June 30. Alongside team registrations, Hockey India has invited applications from players and support staff interested in joining the league. The HIL is slated to occur from December 2024 to February 2025, with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) approving this timeframe.

The moment you all were waiting for is here! The most awaited Hockey India League is coming back and here's your chance of being a part of HIL. Registration closes on 30th June, 2024.

The Hockey India League (HIL) began in 2013, with its latest edition held in 2017, where the Kalinga Lancers triumphed. Interestingly, all five editions saw different champions. Ranchi boasts two championships, with the Ranchi Rhinos winning the inaugural season before the franchise was disbanded. Later, the Ranchi Rays, owned by famed Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, were formed and secured the title in their debut season in 2015.

