Hockey India Announces 18-member Indian Jr Men’s Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup, Malaysia

Hockey India announces an 18-member squad of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup Malaysia 2022 on Saturday. The Sultan of Johor Cup Malaysia 2022 is scheduled to begin on 22 October in Johor Bahru. India will play against hosts Malaysia on the opening day followed by their game against South Africa on 23 October. The finals will take place on 29 October 2022.

The article published on the official website of Hockey India reads,

“The Indian team, who ended their campaign with a Silver medal in the 2019 edition after a closely-fought match against Great Britain, will take on Australia, Japan, South Africa, hosts Malaysia, and defending Champions Great Britain in this year’s edition which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.”

Further, India will play against Japan on 25 October followed by a match against Australia on 26 October. Team India will take on Great Britain on 28 October.

Team India will be captained by Uttam Singh with Boby Singh Dhami as the Vice-Captain. Uttam Singh was in India’s Junior World Cup campaign at home in 2021 as well as debuted for the Senior side at the Asia Cup 2022 held in Jakarta earlier this year.

Goalkeepers for this upcoming tournament are Mohith HS and Ankit Malik along with defenders Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, and Cyril Lugun. Meanwhile, the Midfielders chosen are Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, and Johnson Purthy.

Sultan of Johor Cup, Malaysia: Indian Squad

Goalkeepers- Mohith HS, Ankit Malik

Defenders- Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun

Midfielders- Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, Johnson Purthy

Forwards- Uttam Singh (Captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (Vice Captain), Sudeep Chirmako

Speaking about the team’s preparations, Coach CR Kumar said,

“We are well-prepared for the tournament. The players have been together in the national coaching camp for a while now and are eager to play. We have a well-balanced team with almost seven players who were part of the 2021 Junior World Cup team and some of them have also had a stint with the Senior Men’s team. This is an important and very prestigious tournament in the junior hockey calendar and we are quite excited to begin our campaign against hosts Malaysia.”

Sultan of Johor Cup 2022: Schedule

October 22: India vs Malaysia – 18:05 hrs IST

October 23: India vs South Africa – 15:35 hrs IST

October 25: India vs Japan – 15:35 hrs IST

October 26: India vs Australia – 13:35 hrs IST

October 28: India vs Great Britain – 13:35 hrs IST

