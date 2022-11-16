Hockey India Announced 23-member Men’s Hockey Squad for Tour of Australia

- Advertisement -

Hockey India announced a 23-member Indian men’s hockey squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Tour of Australia, which will kickstart on November 26th in Adelaide. They will play five matches against Australia as they prepare for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, which will begin on January 13.

Hockey India has announced the 23-man Indian Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia, which kicks off on November 26th in Adelaide.https://t.co/D9u89Fm7iH — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 15, 2022

Experienced player, Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, while Amit Rohidas will be the Vice-Captain for the upcoming matches. Mandeep Singh has been included along with Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh in the forward line.

-- Advertisement --

Indian Men’s Hockey Chief Coach Graham Reid said,

“The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure to top-level competition and test the depth of our squad.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Squad for Tour of Australia

Goalkeepers : Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran Defenders : Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar Midfielders : Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

Read More | Top 10 Field Hockey Sticks In 2022 – 23

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --