Good News! Hockey India Announce Annual Cash Incentives for Indian Men & Women’s Team for Every Win

Its great news for Indian hockey players as Hockey India on Sunday announced a new policy under which both the men’s and women’s team members and support staff will be getting annual cash incentives.

Under this policy, Hockey India will give away a cash award of Rs 50,000 annually to the playing members of both the men’s and women’s teams, and Rs 25,000 will be given to each of the support staff for every win of the Indian team.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said in a release,

“I strongly believe this announcement will boost the morale of the Indian Teams as they prepare for the prestigious World Cup in January and the Asian Games. While every player in the core group is employed, an incentive like this will attract more youngsters to play hockey,”

The governing body also announced that Rs 2 lakh will be given to each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff of the Indian junior men’s team after their title win at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

HI secretary general Bholanath Singh said,

“It will not only lift the spirit of the Indian teams to vie harder for victories but it will also make young aspiring hockey players believe that hockey can be a financially viable sport” “I wish the Indian teams the very best in their endeavours.”

Indian men’s hockey team on Sunday defeated Spain 3-1 in the shoot-out after both the teams settled 2-2 at regulation time in their FIH Pro League match.

