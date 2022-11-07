Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeSportsHockeyGood News! Hockey India Announce Annual Cash Incentives for Indian Men &...

Good News! Hockey India Announce Annual Cash Incentives for Indian Men & Women’s Team for Every Win

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Good News! Hockey India Announce Annual Cash Incentives for Indian Men & Women's Team for Every Win- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Its great news for Indian hockey players as Hockey India on Sunday announced a new policy under which both the men’s and women’s team members and support staff will be getting annual cash incentives.

Under this policy, Hockey India will give away a cash award of Rs 50,000 annually to the playing members of both the men’s and women’s teams, and Rs 25,000 will be given to each of the support staff for every win of the Indian team.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said in a release,

“I strongly believe this announcement will boost the morale of the Indian Teams as they prepare for the prestigious World Cup in January and the Asian Games. While every player in the core group is employed, an incentive like this will attract more youngsters to play hockey,”

-- Advertisement --

The governing body also announced that Rs 2 lakh will be given to each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff of the Indian junior men’s team after their title win at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

HI secretary general Bholanath Singh said,

“It will not only lift the spirit of the Indian teams to vie harder for victories but it will also make young aspiring hockey players believe that hockey can be a financially viable sport”

“I wish the Indian teams the very best in their endeavours.”

-- Advertisement --

Indian men’s hockey team on Sunday defeated Spain 3-1 in the shoot-out after both the teams settled 2-2 at regulation time in their FIH Pro League match.

-- Advertisement --

Hockey Sticks- KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Field Hockey Sticks In 2022 – 23

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article“Better Late Than Never”, Paddler Sharath Kamal Conferred with Khel Ratna Award At 40
Next articleRohit Sharma fan fined INR 6.5 Lakhs for invading the pitch | #T20WC #RohitSharma – KreedOn Banter

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Women's International Tent Pegging Championship - KreedOn

Proud Moment! India Clinched Bronze on Debut in Women’s International Tent...

News
Hockey India Names 33 Probables for FIH Hockey Pro League- KreedOn

Hockey India Names 33 Probables for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23

Hockey
36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football Gold Medal- KreedOn

36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football...

News
Anurag Thakur - KreedOn

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Inaugurates the Khelo India U-21 Women’s hockey...

News