Historic Win! USA Stuns Pakistan in Super Over Thriller at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The United States (USA) achieved a historic victory over Pakistan at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, in their Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The game required a super over to decide the winner as both teams were tied, each scoring 159 runs. In the tiebreaker, the hosts scored 18 runs in six deliveries and then limited Pakistan to 12 runs.

The USA restricted Pakistan to 159 runs for 7 wickets, thanks to an impressive opening spell where they took three wickets within the first six overs.

Nosthush Kenjige was the standout performer for the hosts with three wickets, supported by Saurabh Netravalkar, who took two wickets to hinder Pakistan further.

Netravalkar made an early breakthrough by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan, followed by Kenjige taking out Usman Khan. Ali Khan then dismissed Fakhar Zaman, putting the visitors in a precarious position.

Pakistan’s recurring theme of poor fielding was evident again as they allowed the USA to score 18 runs in the super over, despite conceding only one boundary. The hosts secured a memorable victory by limiting Pakistan to 12 runs and taking the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed, resulting in a 5-run win that fans worldwide will long remember.

