Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Historic campaign for India at CWG 2022 | 61 Medals for the Nation

By Nidhi Singh
India at CWG 2022
Image Source- Scroll.in
A startling and memorable journey by Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham came to an end as the event concluded yesterday. In this quadrilateral event, a total of 210 Indian athletes took part in multiple disciplines and staged a successful campaign. Out of these, 61 athletes brought medals glory to the nation, including 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. India secured 4th position in the medal tally in CWG 2022.

During this 11 days’ journey, there were some amazing as well as surprising moments for Indian fans. Some athletes brought medals for the first time in different sports and others produced outstanding shows to clinch gold for the nation.

India & their Amazing Gold Medals

India at CWG 2022
Image Source- Jagran Josh

Indian athletes won a total of 22 gold medals in different events in Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian ace shuttlers,  P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were impregnable on their journey and won gold medals in their respective singles category. The golden girl, Mirabai Chanu, as expected won gold in weightlifting.

Sharath Kamal played like a youngster at the age of 40 and proved that age is just a number. He secured three stunning golds and a silver in the event.

Indian wrestlers walked with complete supremacy as they won 12 medals for India. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Naveen, Deepak Punia, and Bajrang Punia all won golds.

The surprising show produced by Indian women in Lawn bowls. The first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls was done by the women’s team as they clinched a well-deserved gold.

Indian boxers also showed their dominance again as Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in their respective categories.

Eldhose Paul won a historic gold in the men’s triple jump and became the first Indian to win a gold in the men’s triple jump at CWG.

India’s first ever medals in CWG

Indian Women Lawn Bowls team, Image source- Hindustan Times

Indian athletes surprised all the fans and the world when they brought the medals for the first time in different sports categories. They wrote their names in history books by becoming first-ever winners in many events. The Indian women’s team secured the first-ever gold in lawn bowls. Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty managed to secure gold in the badminton doubles. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula clinched the first-ever gold in the mixed doubles category in table tennis. Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump.

Tejaswin Shankar brought bronze and India’s first-ever medal in the high-jump event at CWG. Saurav Ghoshal secured India’s first-ever medal in the singles squash category by winning bronze. Eldhose Paul clinched India’s first-ever gold in the men’s triple jump event.

Annu Rani won bronze and became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. 

India in CWG 2022- Medal Winners by Sport

SportGold medalSilver medalBronze medalTotal
Weightlifting33410
Judo0213
Lawn bowls1102
Table Tennis3115
Badminton3126
Squash0022
Para Powerlifting1001
Athletics1438
Wrestling61512
Boxing3137
Para Table Tennis1012
Hockey0112
Cricket0101
TOTAL22162361

Indian medal winners in CWG 2022

Athletics

AthletesEventMedal
Eldhose PaulMen’s Triple JumpGOLD
Abdulla AboobackerMen’s Triple JumpSILVER
Avinash SableMen’s 3000m SteeplechaseSILVER
Priyanka GoswamiWomen’s 10km Race WalkSILVER
M SreeshankarMen’s Long JumpSILVER
Tejaswin ShankarMen’s High JumpBRONZE
Annu RaniWomen’s Javelin ThrowBRONZE
Sandeep KumarMen’s 10km Race WalkBRONZE

Boxing

AthletesEventMedal
Nikhat ZareenWomen’s 50kgGOLD
Nitu GhanghasWomen’s 48kgGOLD
Amit PanghalMen’s 51kgGOLD
Sagar Ahlawat Men’s +92kgSILVER
Rohit TokasMen’s 67kgBRONZE
JaismineWomen’s 60kgBRONZE
Mohammed HussamuddinMen’s 57kgBRONZE

Badminton

AthletesEventMedal
PV SindhuWomen’s singlesGOLD
Lakshya SenMen’s SinglesGOLD
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag ShettyMen’s DoublesGOLD
Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV SindhuMixed TeamSILVER
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri GopichandWomen’s DoublesBRONZE
Kidambi SrikanthMen’s SinglesBRONZE

Cricket

AthletesEventMedal
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha YadavCricket T20SILVER

Hockey

AthletesEventMedal
Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar PrasadMen’s HockeySILVER
Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha GoyalWomen’s HockeyBRONZE

Judo

AthletesEventMedal
Sushila Devi LikmabamWomen’s 48kgSILVER
Tulika MaanWomen’s +78kgSILVER
Vijay Kumar YadavMen’s 60kgBRONZE

Powerlifting

AthletesEventMedal
SudhirMen’s HeavyweightGOLD

Squash

AthletesEventMedal
Saurav GhosalMen’s SinglesBRONZE
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav GhosalMixed DoublesBRONZE

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

AthletesEventMedal
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja AkulaMixed Doubles GOLD
Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil ShettyMen’s TeamGOLD
Bhavina PatelWomen’s Singles Classes 3-5GOLD
Achanta Sharath KamalMen’s SinglesGOLD
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan GnanasekaranMen’s DoublesSILVER
Sathiyan GnanasekaranMen’s SinglesBRONZE
Sonal PatelWomen’s Singles Classes 3-5BRONZE

Weightlifting

AthletesEventMedal
Saikom Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 49kgGOLD
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen’s 67kgGOLD
Achinta SheuliMen’s 73kgGOLD
Sanket SargarMen’s 55kgSILVER
Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 55kgSILVER
Vikas ThakurMen’s 96kgSILVER
Gururaja PoojaryMen’s 61kgBRONZE
Harjinder KaurWomen’s 71kgBRONZE
Lovepreet SinghMen’s 109kgBRONZE
Gurdeep SinghMen’s 109+kgBRONZE

Wrestling

AthletesEventMedal
Bajrang PuniaMen’s 65kgGOLD
Sakshi MalikWomen’s 62kgGOLD
Deepak PuniaMen’s 86kgGOLD
Ravi Kumar DahiyaMen’s 57kgGOLD
Vinesh PhogatWomen’s 53kgGOLD
NaveenMen’s 74kgGOLD
Anshu MalikWomen’s 57kgSILVER
Divya KakranWomen’s 68kgBRONZE
Mohit GrewalMen’s 125kgBRONZE
Pooja GehlotWomen’s 50kgBRONZE
Pooja SihagWomen’s 76kgBRONZE
Deepak NehraMen’s 97kgBRONZE

Lawn Bowls

AthletesEventMedal
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Naynmoni Saikia, PinkiWomen’s FoursGOLD
Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil BahadurMen’s FoursSILVER

Nidhi Singh
