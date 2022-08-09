Historic campaign for India at CWG 2022 | 61 Medals for the Nation

- Advertisement -

A startling and memorable journey by Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham came to an end as the event concluded yesterday. In this quadrilateral event, a total of 210 Indian athletes took part in multiple disciplines and staged a successful campaign. Out of these, 61 athletes brought medals glory to the nation, including 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. India secured 4th position in the medal tally in CWG 2022.

A rich haul of 6️⃣1️⃣ medals🏅 at the #CommonwealthGames2022 🤩 Great display of resilience, passion and energy showcased by our athletes 👍 Well Done Guys!!

During this 11 days’ journey, there were some amazing as well as surprising moments for Indian fans. Some athletes brought medals for the first time in different sports and others produced outstanding shows to clinch gold for the nation.

India & their Amazing Gold Medals

Indian athletes won a total of 22 gold medals in different events in Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian ace shuttlers, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were impregnable on their journey and won gold medals in their respective singles category. The golden girl, Mirabai Chanu, as expected won gold in weightlifting.

Sharath Kamal played like a youngster at the age of 40 and proved that age is just a number. He secured three stunning golds and a silver in the event.

Indian wrestlers walked with complete supremacy as they won 12 medals for India. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Naveen, Deepak Punia, and Bajrang Punia all won golds.

The surprising show produced by Indian women in Lawn bowls. The first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls was done by the women’s team as they clinched a well-deserved gold.

Indian boxers also showed their dominance again as Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in their respective categories.

Eldhose Paul won a historic gold in the men’s triple jump and became the first Indian to win a gold in the men’s triple jump at CWG.

India’s first ever medals in CWG

Indian athletes surprised all the fans and the world when they brought the medals for the first time in different sports categories. They wrote their names in history books by becoming first-ever winners in many events. The Indian women’s team secured the first-ever gold in lawn bowls. Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty managed to secure gold in the badminton doubles. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula clinched the first-ever gold in the mixed doubles category in table tennis. Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump.

Tejaswin Shankar brought bronze and India’s first-ever medal in the high-jump event at CWG. Saurav Ghoshal secured India’s first-ever medal in the singles squash category by winning bronze. Eldhose Paul clinched India’s first-ever gold in the men’s triple jump event.

Annu Rani won bronze and became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

India in CWG 2022- Medal Winners by Sport

Sport Gold medal Silver medal Bronze medal Total Weightlifting 3 3 4 10 Judo 0 2 1 3 Lawn bowls 1 1 0 2 Table Tennis 3 1 1 5 Badminton 3 1 2 6 Squash 0 0 2 2 Para Powerlifting 1 0 0 1 Athletics 1 4 3 8 Wrestling 6 1 5 12 Boxing 3 1 3 7 Para Table Tennis 1 0 1 2 Hockey 0 1 1 2 Cricket 0 1 0 1 TOTAL 22 16 23 61

Indian medal winners in CWG 2022

Athletics

Athletes Event Medal Eldhose Paul Men’s Triple Jump GOLD Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s Triple Jump SILVER Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m Steeplechase SILVER Priyanka Goswami Women’s 10km Race Walk SILVER M Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump SILVER Tejaswin Shankar Men’s High Jump BRONZE Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw BRONZE Sandeep Kumar Men’s 10km Race Walk BRONZE

Boxing

Athletes Event Medal Nikhat Zareen Women’s 50kg GOLD Nitu Ghanghas Women’s 48kg GOLD Amit Panghal Men’s 51kg GOLD Sagar Ahlawat Men’s +92kg SILVER Rohit Tokas Men’s 67kg BRONZE Jaismine Women’s 60kg BRONZE Mohammed Hussamuddin Men’s 57kg BRONZE

Badminton

Athletes Event Medal PV Sindhu Women’s singles GOLD Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles GOLD Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles GOLD Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu Mixed Team SILVER Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Women’s Doubles BRONZE Kidambi Srikanth Men’s Singles BRONZE

Cricket

Athletes Event Medal Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Cricket T20 SILVER

Hockey

Athletes Event Medal Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Men’s Hockey SILVER Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal Women’s Hockey BRONZE

Judo

Athletes Event Medal Sushila Devi Likmabam Women’s 48kg SILVER Tulika Maan Women’s +78kg SILVER Vijay Kumar Yadav Men’s 60kg BRONZE

Powerlifting

Athletes Event Medal Sudhir Men’s Heavyweight GOLD

Squash

Athletes Event Medal Saurav Ghosal Men’s Singles BRONZE Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal Mixed Doubles BRONZE

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Athletes Event Medal Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Mixed Doubles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty Men’s Team GOLD Bhavina Patel Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal Men’s Singles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men’s Doubles SILVER Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men’s Singles BRONZE Sonal Patel Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 BRONZE

Weightlifting

Athletes Event Medal Saikom Mirabai Chanu Women’s 49kg GOLD Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men’s 67kg GOLD Achinta Sheuli Men’s 73kg GOLD Sanket Sargar Men’s 55kg SILVER Bindyarani Devi Women’s 55kg SILVER Vikas Thakur Men’s 96kg SILVER Gururaja Poojary Men’s 61kg BRONZE Harjinder Kaur Women’s 71kg BRONZE Lovepreet Singh Men’s 109kg BRONZE Gurdeep Singh Men’s 109+kg BRONZE

Wrestling

Athletes Event Medal Bajrang Punia Men’s 65kg GOLD Sakshi Malik Women’s 62kg GOLD Deepak Punia Men’s 86kg GOLD Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men’s 57kg GOLD Vinesh Phogat Women’s 53kg GOLD Naveen Men’s 74kg GOLD Anshu Malik Women’s 57kg SILVER Divya Kakran Women’s 68kg BRONZE Mohit Grewal Men’s 125kg BRONZE Pooja Gehlot Women’s 50kg BRONZE Pooja Sihag Women’s 76kg BRONZE Deepak Nehra Men’s 97kg BRONZE

Lawn Bowls

Athletes Event Medal Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Naynmoni Saikia, Pinki Women’s Fours GOLD Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur Men’s Fours SILVER

