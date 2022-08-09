Historic campaign for India at CWG 2022 | 61 Medals for the Nation

A startling and memorable journey by Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham came to an end as the event concluded yesterday. In this quadrilateral event, a total of 210 Indian athletes took part in multiple disciplines and staged a successful campaign. Out of these, 61 athletes brought medals glory to the nation, including 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. India secured 4th position in the medal tally in CWG 2022.
During this 11 days’ journey, there were some amazing as well as surprising moments for Indian fans. Some athletes brought medals for the first time in different sports and others produced outstanding shows to clinch gold for the nation.
India & their Amazing Gold Medals
Indian athletes won a total of 22 gold medals in different events in Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian ace shuttlers, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were impregnable on their journey and won gold medals in their respective singles category. The golden girl, Mirabai Chanu, as expected won gold in weightlifting.
Sharath Kamal played like a youngster at the age of 40 and proved that age is just a number. He secured three stunning golds and a silver in the event.-- Advertisement --
Indian wrestlers walked with complete supremacy as they won 12 medals for India. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Naveen, Deepak Punia, and Bajrang Punia all won golds.
The surprising show produced by Indian women in Lawn bowls. The first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls was done by the women’s team as they clinched a well-deserved gold.
Indian boxers also showed their dominance again as Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in their respective categories.
Eldhose Paul won a historic gold in the men’s triple jump and became the first Indian to win a gold in the men’s triple jump at CWG.
India’s first ever medals in CWG
Indian athletes surprised all the fans and the world when they brought the medals for the first time in different sports categories. They wrote their names in history books by becoming first-ever winners in many events. The Indian women’s team secured the first-ever gold in lawn bowls. Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty managed to secure gold in the badminton doubles. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula clinched the first-ever gold in the mixed doubles category in table tennis. Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump.
Tejaswin Shankar brought bronze and India’s first-ever medal in the high-jump event at CWG. Saurav Ghoshal secured India’s first-ever medal in the singles squash category by winning bronze. Eldhose Paul clinched India’s first-ever gold in the men’s triple jump event.
Annu Rani won bronze and became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.
India in CWG 2022- Medal Winners by Sport
|Sport
|Gold medal
|Silver medal
|Bronze medal
|Total
|Weightlifting
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Judo
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Lawn bowls
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Table Tennis
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Badminton
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Squash
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Para Powerlifting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Athletics
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Wrestling
|6
|1
|5
|12
|Boxing
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Para Table Tennis
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hockey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Cricket
|0
|1
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|22
|16
|23
|61
Indian medal winners in CWG 2022
Athletics
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Eldhose Paul
|Men’s Triple Jump
|GOLD
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men’s Triple Jump
|SILVER
|Avinash Sable
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|SILVER
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women’s 10km Race Walk
|SILVER
|M Sreeshankar
|Men’s Long Jump
|SILVER
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men’s High Jump
|BRONZE
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|BRONZE
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men’s 10km Race Walk
|BRONZE
Boxing
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Nikhat Zareen
|Women’s 50kg
|GOLD
|Nitu Ghanghas
|Women’s 48kg
|GOLD
|Amit Panghal
|Men’s 51kg
|GOLD
|Sagar Ahlawat
|Men’s +92kg
|SILVER
|Rohit Tokas
|Men’s 67kg
|BRONZE
|Jaismine
|Women’s 60kg
|BRONZE
|Mohammed Hussamuddin
|Men’s 57kg
|BRONZE
Badminton
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|PV Sindhu
|Women’s singles
|GOLD
|Lakshya Sen
|Men’s Singles
|GOLD
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Men’s Doubles
|GOLD
|Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu
|Mixed Team
|SILVER
|Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
|Women’s Doubles
|BRONZE
|Kidambi Srikanth
|Men’s Singles
|BRONZE
Cricket
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav
|Cricket T20
|SILVER
Hockey
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
|Men’s Hockey
|SILVER
|Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal
|Women’s Hockey
|BRONZE
Judo
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Women’s 48kg
|SILVER
|Tulika Maan
|Women’s +78kg
|SILVER
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Men’s 60kg
|BRONZE
Powerlifting
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Sudhir
|Men’s Heavyweight
|GOLD
Squash
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Saurav Ghosal
|Men’s Singles
|BRONZE
|Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal
|Mixed Doubles
|BRONZE
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula
|Mixed Doubles
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
|Men’s Team
|GOLD
|Bhavina Patel
|Women’s Singles Classes 3-5
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|Men’s Singles
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men’s Doubles
|SILVER
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men’s Singles
|BRONZE
|Sonal Patel
|Women’s Singles Classes 3-5
|BRONZE
Weightlifting
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Saikom Mirabai Chanu
|Women’s 49kg
|GOLD
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men’s 67kg
|GOLD
|Achinta Sheuli
|Men’s 73kg
|GOLD
|Sanket Sargar
|Men’s 55kg
|SILVER
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women’s 55kg
|SILVER
|Vikas Thakur
|Men’s 96kg
|SILVER
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men’s 61kg
|BRONZE
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women’s 71kg
|BRONZE
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men’s 109kg
|BRONZE
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men’s 109+kg
|BRONZE
Wrestling
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Bajrang Punia
|Men’s 65kg
|GOLD
|Sakshi Malik
|Women’s 62kg
|GOLD
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s 86kg
|GOLD
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Men’s 57kg
|GOLD
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women’s 53kg
|GOLD
|Naveen
|Men’s 74kg
|GOLD
|Anshu Malik
|Women’s 57kg
|SILVER
|Divya Kakran
|Women’s 68kg
|BRONZE
|Mohit Grewal
|Men’s 125kg
|BRONZE
|Pooja Gehlot
|Women’s 50kg
|BRONZE
|Pooja Sihag
|Women’s 76kg
|BRONZE
|Deepak Nehra
|Men’s 97kg
|BRONZE
Lawn Bowls
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Naynmoni Saikia, Pinki
|Women’s Fours
|GOLD
|Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur
|Men’s Fours
|SILVER