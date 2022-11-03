Hilal Rasool emphasizes the rebirth of football in Kashmir – KreedOn Candids

- Advertisement -

Hilal Rasool: One of the most respected Indian Football coaches

Hilal Rasool Parray is one of the most respected football coaches in Jammu & Kashmir. He was the first coach from Jammu & Kashmir and North India to have acquired AFC Pro-license coaching degree and currently, having progressed more in the field Hilal is a coach’s instructor approved by AFC as well as Fifa.

The 48-year-old coach worked as the chief coach of J & K state football for the 70th senior national football championship, Santosh Trophy held in Nagpur. Then he was in charge of the Under-14 football academy in Kolkata. He then joined club coaching, being the coach of Kashmir club Lonestar FC. Since 2011, he has been the chief coach of J & K Bank academy and J & K Bank Football Club.

In between in 2018, Hilal worked as the coach of the Jamshedpur Reserve team. Talking over from Srinagar Hilal lamented that the football that was dead long back in the region is coming back with a ray of hope.

The Death of Football

The football in Kashmir had long been killed by the state football association long back. Hilal stated,

“There was no election in the state football association for a span of more than 20 years. There was no development of the game. In its aftermath, the footballers moved to the court, and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed a financial scam of Rs 43 lakh that was made by J & K Football Association executives and the association had been suspended by the court.”

It is heard that Rs 50 lakh was provided by the J & K Sports Council for the development of football in the state.

The Revival of Football

The resurgence of football started a couple of years ago when J & K District Sports Council took the leadership under its hard-working and tenacious president Bashir Ahmed. Hilal explained,

“Along with J & K Bank Football Club, a few more teams like Downtown Heroes, and FC-1 are coming up professionally. The District Sports Council is showing great enthusiasm. Although the state football league has been closed for the last couple of years, following the DSC initiative, competitions are being organized where all the premier teams of the state are taking part. Besides, one of the corporate houses in Kashmir has built up a football team.”

Hilal Rasool – The First Professional Academy

J & K Bank has been running two non-residential football schools already, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu for more than a decade. Both the training centers now have 25 to 30 boys in each of its centers. This academy has produced footballers like Danish Farooq Bhat who is playing in the ISL. This academy has also gifted the under-17 national team with three promising footballers.

Now this J & K Bank is coming up with the first-ever residential football school in the paradise. Now the coaching centers do not have their grounds and other infrastructural facilities. But Hilal revealed,

“Our new Managing Director Baldev Prakash is a true enthusiast. It has been his initiative that is helping us to obtain the first-ever residential football school in Kashmir. Two stadiums are going to be constructed, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. The lands have already been acquired and the lay-out work has also begun. Once the academy with modern facilities starts functioning, I believe more quality footballers will be produced and they will shine donning India shirts.”

