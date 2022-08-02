Tuesday, August 2, 2022
India’s dominance at Chess Olympiad 2022 – Tania Sachdev Shines in Women’s category

By Nidhi Singh
In the ongoing Chess Olympiad 2022, Indian youngsters are trying hard to continue their winning streaks. India got plenty of mixed emotions on Monday, as Team A and B won their games but team C lost to higher-ranked Spain in round four. Suryasekhar Ganguly and Abhimanyu Puranik settled for draws. The A and C women’s teams won all their games, but the B team had to settle for draws.

Tania Sachdev in a close-fought contest registered a sensational 2.5-1.5 win against Hungary in the fourth-round match of the women’s section event on Monday.

India’s B Team beat Italy and secured their fourth match on the trot but had to stay content with a 3-1 score.

Whereas India’s A Team was settled with a 2-2 draw by 5th seed France with all the four board splitting points. On the other hand, the 16th seed India C was beaten by fourth seed Spain with a 1.5-2.5 score.

The 11th seeded Indian Women C Team defeated Estonia with a 2.5-1.5 score. Vantika Agrawal added a winning point for her team while the other three games concluded in draws.

India C Team, P V Nandhidhaa won her encounter against Nino Batsiashvili. Esha Karavade lost to Nana Dzagnidze, Sahithi VArshini to Lela Jaikhishvili, and Pratyusha to Salome Melia. 

India ‘B’ beat Italy 3-1 as Gukesh and Nihal Sarin won while Praggnanandhaa and Sadhwani conceded draws.

For the India C team, Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Alexei Shirov, a former World Championship Challenger. Gukesh produced a marvelous game against Daniele Vocaturo, who had held Magnus Carlsen to a draw on Sunday. 

Nidhi Singh
