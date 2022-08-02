India’s dominance at Chess Olympiad 2022 – Tania Sachdev Shines in Women’s category

- Advertisement -

In the ongoing Chess Olympiad 2022, Indian youngsters are trying hard to continue their winning streaks. India got plenty of mixed emotions on Monday, as Team A and B won their games but team C lost to higher-ranked Spain in round four. Suryasekhar Ganguly and Abhimanyu Puranik settled for draws. The A and C women’s teams won all their games, but the B team had to settle for draws.

Tania Sachdev in a close-fought contest registered a sensational 2.5-1.5 win against Hungary in the fourth-round match of the women’s section event on Monday.

India A beats Hungary in the women's section with a narrow 2½-1½, thanks to the victory of Tania Sachdev over Zsoka Gaal. 📷 @TaniaSachdev by Stev Bonhage #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/fNA9lQ3Lca — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 1, 2022

-- Advertisement --

India’s B Team beat Italy and secured their fourth match on the trot but had to stay content with a 3-1 score.

Whereas India’s A Team was settled with a 2-2 draw by 5th seed France with all the four board splitting points. On the other hand, the 16th seed India C was beaten by fourth seed Spain with a 1.5-2.5 score.

-- Advertisement --

The 11th seeded Indian Women C Team defeated Estonia with a 2.5-1.5 score. Vantika Agrawal added a winning point for her team while the other three games concluded in draws.

-- Advertisement --

India C Team, P V Nandhidhaa won her encounter against Nino Batsiashvili. Esha Karavade lost to Nana Dzagnidze, Sahithi VArshini to Lela Jaikhishvili, and Pratyusha to Salome Melia.

-- Advertisement --

India ‘B’ beat Italy 3-1 as Gukesh and Nihal Sarin won while Praggnanandhaa and Sadhwani conceded draws.

For the India C team, Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Alexei Shirov, a former World Championship Challenger. Gukesh produced a marvelous game against Daniele Vocaturo, who had held Magnus Carlsen to a draw on Sunday.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport