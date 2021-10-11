Highest team score in IPL History – List of most runs in IPL tournament

It was just the second match in IPL history and the contest was much-awaited because of the clash between two young Indian superstars – MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. After the 2007 World Cup, the duo was heaped with praises and they found their permanent spot in the Indian cricket team. Nothing short of a stormy battle was expected out of the matchup. Winning the toss at Mohali, captain MS Dhoni chose to bat. KXIP had the best mix of bowlers including Irfan Pathan, Brett Lee, Sreesanth, and Piyush Chawla. CSK openers Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden were dismissed just after the powerplay and skipper Dhoni was caught in front of stumps in the bowling of James Hopes.

The only batsman who had a good firm foundation to his innings was Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey. What Mohali had witnessed afterward was a brutal batting performance, single-handedly thrashing every KXIP bowler. A 54 ball 116 maintaining a strike rate of 214 is still an unbelievable innings for a modern batsman. Mike Hussey hit 9 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. Suresh Raina and Subramanium Badrinath played quick cameos of 32 and 32 runs respectively to lift the total to mountainous 240. In reply, KXIP got until 207 with the help of James Hopes and Kumar Sangakkara but victory was still a long way far.