Highest team score in IPL History – List of most runs in IPL tournament

In 2006, South Africa chased down a gargantuan total of 438 against Australia. It is known as one of those games that changes cricket. The sport and its acolytes started believing that everything is possible. Though the standards were set, not many teams reached the 400 mark in ODI cricket. Its equivalent in T20 cricket is the 200-team total. Frankly, 200 totals are normalized in T20 cricket because of the power-packed batting in T20 leagues and IPL has contributed more than any other. In the first game of the Indian Premier League played between KKR and RCB, the former batted first and set a huge total of 222. T20 cricket had never seen an explosive batting performance like Brendon McCullum displayed that night. In the very next game, CSK set a team total of 240. The message was clear that IPL would be a different cricketing spectacle but above all that, cricket was ready to accept an era of dominant batsmanship. This is the list of top 5 Highest team score in IPL History.
Highest team score in IPL History
|S.N
|Team
|Against
|Highest team score in IPL History
|Year
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|240/5
|2008
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|245/6
|2018
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|246/5
|2010
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Lions
|248/3
|2016
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Pune Warriors India
|263/5
|2013
Most runs in IPL tournament: Chennai Super Kings – 240/5 against Kings XI Punjab in 2008
It was just the second match in IPL history and the contest was much-awaited because of the clash between two young Indian superstars – MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. After the 2007 World Cup, the duo was heaped with praises and they found their permanent spot in the Indian cricket team. Nothing short of a stormy battle was expected out of the matchup. Winning the toss at Mohali, captain MS Dhoni chose to bat. KXIP had the best mix of bowlers including Irfan Pathan, Brett Lee, Sreesanth, and Piyush Chawla. CSK openers Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden were dismissed just after the powerplay and skipper Dhoni was caught in front of stumps in the bowling of James Hopes.
The only batsman who had a good firm foundation to his innings was Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey. What Mohali had witnessed afterward was a brutal batting performance, single-handedly thrashing every KXIP bowler. A 54 ball 116 maintaining a strike rate of 214 is still an unbelievable innings for a modern batsman. Mike Hussey hit 9 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. Suresh Raina and Subramanium Badrinath played quick cameos of 32 and 32 runs respectively to lift the total to mountainous 240. In reply, KXIP got until 207 with the help of James Hopes and Kumar Sangakkara but victory was still a long way far.
4Kolkata Knight Riders – 245/6 against Kings XI Punjab in 2018
In the 2017 season of Big Bash, Aaron Finch, the skipper of Melbourne Renegades let their star-spinner Sunil Narine open the innings with the bat. He scored a rapid 21 from 13 in that match. In the same year, KKR captain Gautam Gambhir borrowed the idea and let Narine open their batting along with another Big Bash sensation, Chris Lynn. The pair was one of the most feared opening partners of the season. Gambhir left the franchise via the 2018 mega auction and Dinesh Karthik took over the captaincy. But he didn’t bother to change the opening pair. Sunil Narine on match 44 of IPL 2018 against KXIP, played one of his best T20 innings of 75 from just 36 deliveries.
Every KKR batsman joined the party and added upon the score. Dinesh Karthik’s phenomenal innings of 50 from 23 balls took the KXIP target to an unattainable height of 245. KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Ravichandran Ashwin displayed great fighting spirit to reach till 214 but couldn’t win. Sunil Narine is now a defunct opener after a steep dip of form but this match will speak for how good a batsman was Narine back then. It was one of the highest team score in IPL history.
3CSK highest score in IPL – 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010
Being the most consistent franchise in the history of IPL, Chennai Super Kings showcased their teamwork through the years. But one thing about CSK was constant right from the first season. In most of their iconic victories, it is not like a bunch of players equally performed well to take the match home, but one single player turned out to be the difference. Maybe that is the success mantra of CSK – to let their players take responsibility of winning matches own their own, one at a time.
When CSK built a gigantic total of 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Murali Vijay was the man who determined the match. With 11 sixes and 8 fours, Vijay piled up 127 runs in 56 balls with a staggering strike rate of 226.78. Albie Morkel’s 62 from 34 also contributed to such a big total. When the target crosses 200, it is a different mentality for the opposition batting. Naman Ojha and Shane Watson tried their best scoring 94 and 60 respectively to put up a fine effort at chasing 247 but all they could manage was 223.
2RCB highest score in IPL – 248/3 against Gujarat Lions in 2016
2016 was RCB’s dream season. Captain Virat Kohli had arguably the best season by a batsman in IPL history. The run-machine scored 973 runs in 16 innings to claim the orange cap and it remains as the record of most runs scored in a single IPL season. RCB had a weak bowling department that season but they covered the voids with exceptional batting performances. This particular match is remembered as the batting exhibition of two of the finest batsmen in modern-day cricket. You might have guessed it right. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers literally destroyed the GL bowling.
After getting the wicket of Chris Gayle in the fourth over, Kohli and de Villiers caused havoc for Gujarat Lions with an IPL record-breaking partnership of 229 runs. It wasn’t just about scoring runs, but about how they did it. Ravindra Jadeja had the best economy rate among GL bowlers that match and it was 8.50. The rest went above 10 per over. Shivil Kaushik was GL’s young revelation of the season who had a weird bowling action resembling South African spinner Paul Adams. He was very economical and bagged a few wickets in the season. He was the most expensive bowler giving away 50 runs in just 3 overs. It was a fusion of pure class and extraordinarily innovative batting. Both of them scored a century and AB de Villiers stood till the end with an unbeaten 129. GL lost their game in the first innings itself and RCB wiped out their entire batting lineup on a score of 104.
1RCB highest score in IPL – 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013
In the 2013 edition of IPL, the world witnessed the single-most dangerous batsman in T20 cricket history at the peak of his powers. On the 23rd of April, 2013, Bengaluru was hit by the strongest ‘Gayle storm’. The Caribbean is the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket and has the record of most centuries in T20 matches. PWI skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field first. It was a riot right from the first over. When the Universal Boss is in the rhythm there is not much things that you can do. Chris Gayle just ripped apart the PWI bowling scoring a T20 record individual score of 175 from 66 balls. The incredible feat comprised of 17 sixes and 13 fours. Half of the PWI bowlers had an economy rate above 15 that day, a total nightmare for any team. Gayle carried his bat through the innings and with the help of Ab de Villier’s 8-ball 31, RCB has stretched the limits of T20 cricket and set a record total of 263. PWI had no hope of chasing down the gargantuan total. They completed their innings with a team total of 133 and RCB registered a 130-run win.
This is the highest team score in IPL history by any team.