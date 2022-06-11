High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Crowned as Champion at NCAA, US | Qualifies for CWG 2022

- Advertisement -

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar won gold in the men’s high jump with a season-best performance of 2.27m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2022, US on Saturday. It was his second NCAA title after winning the championship as a Freshman in 2018.

Tejaswin brilliantly achieved the CWG qualifying mark

#Birmingham2022 High jumper @TejaswinShankar wins gold at the NCAA championship with a leap of 2.27m. In the process he has also achieved the CWG qualifying mark set by AFI. pic.twitter.com/F8CeZbTgLm — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) June 11, 2022

It was Shankar’s third high Jump (individual) competition of the outdoor season in 2022.

Career

Shankar set a new national record of 2.26 meters in 2016

He began his career at Delhi State Athletics Championship. Shankar started with a 400m race. Tried his hand at the triple jump as well. Then started playing high jump. He won a bronze medal in this sport at the 2013 Delhi State Athletics Championships.

Shankar did not want to become a high jumper in childhood, he was interested in fast bowling. In an interview, Shankar says,

‘Cricket used to be the only game in the kind of environment I grew up in. My father was a lawyer for BCCI. Because of this, I was crazy about cricket from a young age’.

