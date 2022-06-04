BIG NEWS! – High Court to Stop funding NSFs not following NSDCI

- Advertisement -

The New Delhi HC has directed the Ministry of Sports to cut all the monetary assistance to those NSFs – ‘National Sports Federations’ that are still not following the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

All the NSFs that are violating the NSDC will be put on suspension notice, as per the high court’s direction which came on Friday. The suspensions will be revoked if the NSFs rectify their position on the sports code.

Implications: The Ministry of sports through Sports Authority of India decides on an Annual Competition and Training Calendar. It covers all the expenses for training, national camps and foreign exposure trips. The Hight Court order ensures that the training of athletes will not get disturbed. Additionally, the NSF get funds to hold national & international competitions. The Sports Ministry revised the sanction amount in March, & now NSFs stand to get Rs 17 lakh each for organising the senior, junior and sub-junior national events.

A HC bench comprising Justice Justice Vikas Mahajan and Najmi Waziri passed this order on a petition filed by Rahul Mehra (lawyer-activist). High Court further directed the Sports Ministry to make sure that the sportspersons get all the required assistance through the SAI.

A joint secretary in the Sports Ministry appeared before the court and informed that there are only 15 federations that are following the NSDC. Whereas, there are 6 other federations that have been granted exemptions. The officer also revealed that there were 5 federations that need to amend their constitutions. And at least 17 fed. are violating the sports code in a serious manner.

However, Mehra said many fed. are violating the 25% representation of eminent sportspersons in their executive. While some have accommodated former office-bearers in alternative capacities, including the posts of chairman, life member, or position of CEO. Others are violating the Two-Third rule.

