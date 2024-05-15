Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricket‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam...
-- Advertisement --

‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam Gambhir

‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam Gambhir | KreedOn
Image Source: News Nine
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Kevin Pietersen, a former cricketer from England, addressed critiques of his leadership following remarks by Gautam Gambhir about the capabilities of cricketing legends. Gambhir, recognized for his candidness, supported Hardik Pandya’s captaincy amidst scrutiny from Pietersen and former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. In a statement, Gambhir noted, “Those who are criticizing Pandya have poor records in captaincy themselves and lack leadership skills.”

-- Advertisement --

Previously, AB de Villiers expressed reservations regarding Pandya’s leadership approach, characterizing it as driven by ego. In contrast, Pietersen criticized Pandya for displaying excessive happiness and smiling excessively during his tenure as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Gautam Gambhir came to Hardik Pandya‘s defense by juxtaposing the captaincy records of Pietersen and AB de Villiers, suggesting that their records might not measure up favorably against other leaders. He underscored the significance of evaluating comparable accomplishments, highlighting Pandya’s achievement as a captain who has won the IPL.

-- Advertisement --

Pietersen’s experience in leadership spans across two IPL franchises, RCB and DC (previously known as Delhi Daredevils), in addition to his captaincy role for the England cricket team. Nonetheless, his stint as captain in the IPL yielded modest results, securing just two victories out of six matches during his tenure with RCB in 2009, and overseeing Delhi’s disappointing last-place finish in 2014.

Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp - KreedOnAlso read | Top 10 Best Cricket Wicket Keeping Gloves | Secure Your Grasp

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
MotoGP India 2024 Cancelled? Promoters Break Their Silence

RELATED ARTICLES

Motor Sports

MotoGP India 2024 Cancelled? Promoters Break Their Silence

Saiman Das -
Organizers of the MotoGP India 2024 event reaffirmed on Tuesday that the race scheduled for September will proceed as...
News

Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu Secure Olympic Spot in Style!

Saiman Das -
Manu Bhaker, a renowned Olympian, and Vijayveer Sidhu, who secured a quota for Paris Olympic, emerged victorious in the...
Baseball

Baseball and Cricket: Exploring the Key Similarities and Differences of the Two Beloved Sports

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Baseball and Cricket, often mistaken for distant cousins, share a surprisingly rich cricketing ancestry. Both sports involve propelling a...
Cricket

Top 10 Shocking Upsets in T20 World Cup History: Unexpected Triumphs

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a tournament renowned for its high-octane action, dramatic finishes, and the potential...
Cricket

Top 10 Players to Hit Most Sixes in the History of ICC T20 World Cup: The Big Hitters

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a tournament where power reigns supreme. Batsmen unleash their brute force, launching...
Cricket

Top 10 Players to Play Most Matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: The Veterans

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a biennial extravaganza, has captivated cricket fans worldwide since its inception in 2007....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019