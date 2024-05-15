‘He’s Not Wrong. I Was A Terrible Captain’: Kevin Pietersen Validates Gautam Gambhir

- Advertisement -

Kevin Pietersen, a former cricketer from England, addressed critiques of his leadership following remarks by Gautam Gambhir about the capabilities of cricketing legends. Gambhir, recognized for his candidness, supported Hardik Pandya’s captaincy amidst scrutiny from Pietersen and former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. In a statement, Gambhir noted, “Those who are criticizing Pandya have poor records in captaincy themselves and lack leadership skills.”

He’s not wrong. I was a terrible captain!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@GautamGambhir 🩵 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2024

Previously, AB de Villiers expressed reservations regarding Pandya’s leadership approach, characterizing it as driven by ego. In contrast, Pietersen criticized Pandya for displaying excessive happiness and smiling excessively during his tenure as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Gautam Gambhir came to Hardik Pandya‘s defense by juxtaposing the captaincy records of Pietersen and AB de Villiers, suggesting that their records might not measure up favorably against other leaders. He underscored the significance of evaluating comparable accomplishments, highlighting Pandya’s achievement as a captain who has won the IPL.

Pietersen’s experience in leadership spans across two IPL franchises, RCB and DC (previously known as Delhi Daredevils), in addition to his captaincy role for the England cricket team. Nonetheless, his stint as captain in the IPL yielded modest results, securing just two victories out of six matches during his tenure with RCB in 2009, and overseeing Delhi’s disappointing last-place finish in 2014.

