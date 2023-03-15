Hero Tri-Nation Tournament 2023 : Igor Stimac released provisional squad

- Advertisement -

The Senior Men’s National Team head coach Igor Stimac released a provisional 23-man squad for the Hero Tri-Nation tournamment training camp that commences in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Team India will train in Kolkata in the five-day camp. Then the team will travel to Imphal, to clash in the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. The tournament will take place from March 22 to 28, against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Out of the 23 players in the squad, 14 players will report to the camp on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) will join on Match 19, one day after the Hero ISL 2022-23 final.

Moreover, eleven players have been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if necessary. The final list of 23 players for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be released after the completion of the Hero ISL final.

Provisional squad for Hero Tri-Nation International training camp

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Glan Martins.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

List of 11 Reserves

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

