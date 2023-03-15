Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeSportsFootballHero Tri-Nation Tournament 2023 : Igor Stimac released provisional squad

Hero Tri-Nation Tournament 2023 : Igor Stimac released provisional squad

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
2 min.
Updated:
Hero Tri-Nation training squad
Image Source: AIFF
- Advertisement -

The Senior Men’s National Team head coach Igor Stimac released a provisional 23-man squad for the Hero Tri-Nation tournamment training camp that commences in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Team India will train in Kolkata in the five-day camp. Then the team will travel to Imphal, to clash in the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. The tournament will take place from March 22 to 28, against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Out of the 23 players in the squad, 14 players will report to the camp on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) will join on Match 19, one day after the Hero ISL 2022-23 final.

-- Advertisement --

Moreover, eleven players have been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if necessary. The final list of 23 players for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be released after the completion of the Hero ISL final.

Provisional squad for Hero Tri-Nation International training camp

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

-- Advertisement --

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Glan Martins.

-- Advertisement --

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

-- Advertisement --

List of 11 Reserves 

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

Best Footballs - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
How to win in Dream 11? The Ultimate KreedOn Guide to Win at Fantasy Sports
Next article
WATCH: Virat Kohli met Quick Style and shook a leg

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as Global Brand Ambassador- KreedOn

‘The Greatest Learner of All Time’: BYJU’S Unveils Lionel Messi as...

Football
Senior Women's NFC

27th Hero Senior Women’s NFC: 32 teams to participate

News
Virat Kohli Alongside Wife Anushka Sharma Enjoys Trekking in Rishikesh | KreedOn

Virat Kohli Alongside Wife Anushka Sharma Enjoys Trekking in Rishikesh |...

KreedOn Banter

Naseem Shah: ‘Brother, I have just 30% English, My English is...

KreedOn Banter