Hero Super Cup draw released, tournament to kick off on April 3 in Kerala

- Advertisement -

The Hero Super Cup 2023 draw has been released after being held at the Football House in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Kerala is set to host the Hero Super Cup for the first time and the tournament will kick off from April 3.

Sixteen teams are all set to clash for India’s premier cup competition. The winners of the Hero Super Cup will also gain a golden chance to play at the continental level. The champions of the Hero Super Cup will clash in a play-off against last season’s Hero I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC, to determine entry into the AFC Cup South Zone group.

Eleven teams from the Hero Indian Super League and ten teams from the Hero I-League will participate in the football tournament. The eleven teams of the Hero ISL and the champions of the Hero I-League will directly enter the group stage of the tournament.

Seven teams from the Hero I-League (those ranked from second to eighth) will clash in a set of play-off qualifiers to enter into the group stage of the tournament. Moreover, the teams ranked ninth and tenth will play a qualifying play-off, and the winners will seal a spot in the qualifiers.

-- Advertisement --

The AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran said,

“A vibrant cup competition is one of the missing parts of the Indian football landscape. With the Hero Super Cup, we are trying to bridge that gap, and this season’s Super Cup gains all the more importance as the winners will have the chance to compete in the AFC Cup next season.”

He further added,

“Hero Super Cup is one of the important links between the Hero ISL and the Hero I-League. The Super Cup will serve as a platform where all the clubs from the top two leagues in the country can come together as one family and compete against each other. My best wishes to all of them.”

-- Advertisement --

Expressing his excitement about Kerala playing the hosts to the Hero Super Cup, he said,

“Kerala, of course, is a great place to restart the Super Cup. The love and passion for the game here in Kerala will take it a long way. We are immensely thankful to the Kerala Football Association and the local government for its proactive cooperation and making sure this competition takes place in God’s own country.” -- Advertisement --

Kerala Football Association General Secretary Anilkumar Prabhakar, while speaking at the press conference to announce the draw in Kozhikode, said,

“We are delighted to welcome the Super Cup to the land of football. We will do our best to make the experience a memorable one for all participating teams. I’d also like to thank the AIFF leadership for having faith in Kerala FA and confirming Kerala as the venue.”

Hero Super Cup 2023 Official Draw

-- Advertisement --

The draw for the Hero Super Cup witnessed the 16 participating teams segregated into four groups of 4. Group A includes Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC, and the winners of the qualifier between the second-ranked Hero I-League team and the team that won the eliminator. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC, and the winners of the play-off between the Hero I-League teams ranked fourth and seventh.

Furthermore, Group C consists of ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and the winners of the play-off between the teams ranked third and eighth in the Hero I-League.

Group D consists of Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, North East United FC, and the winners of the play-off between the fifth-ranked Hero I-League team and the one ranked sixth.

Hero Super Cup 2023 Schedule

Qualifying playoff

April 3: Hero I-League 9 vs Hero I-League 10, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Qualifiers

April 5: Q1, Hero I-League 2 vs Winners of Qualifying playoff, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 5: Q2, Hero I-League 3 vs Hero I-League 8, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 6: Q3, Hero I-League 4 vs Hero I-League 7, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 6: Q4, Hero I-League 5 vs Hero I-League 6, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Group A

April 8: Bengaluru FC vs Winners Q1, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 8: Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 12: Winners Q1 vs Kerala Blasters FC, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 12: RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 16: RoundGlass Punjab vs Winners Q1, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 16: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Group B

April 9: Hyderabad FC vs Winners Q3, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 9: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 13: Winners Q3 vs Odisha FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 13: East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 17: East Bengal vs Winners Q3, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 17: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Group C

April 10: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winners Q2, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 10: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 14: Winners Q2 vs FC Goa, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 14: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 18: Jamshedpur FC vs Winners Q2, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 18: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Group D

April 11: Mumbai City FC vs Winners Q4, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 11: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 15: Winners Q4 vs Chennaiyin FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 15: NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 19: NorthEast United FC vs Winners Q4, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Hero Super Cup 2023 Semi Finals

April 21: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 22: Winners Group B vs Winners Group D, Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Hero Super Cup 2023 Final

April 25: Winners Semi Final 1 vs Winners Semi Final 2, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Read More | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online