Here’s why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed he never officially proposed to wife and actor Anushka Sharma in an Insta live session with ace footballer Sunil Chhetri. Explaining why this happened, Virat said that there were little doubts about them getting hitched, so a proposal never happened.

“Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant),” Kohli said, “Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smoothly, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”

Virat further went on to admit that he was ‘self-centred’ before meeting Anushka, and that she taught him to value companionship.

“I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing,” he said.

Kohli continued, “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was — it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what I can do for her.”