Monday, May 18, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Here's why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

Here’s why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Virat Kohli Wife Anushka Sharma Kreedon
Virat Kohli Wife Anushka Sharma Kreedon (Source: Hindustan Times)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed he never officially proposed to wife and actor Anushka Sharma in an Insta live session with ace footballer Sunil Chhetri. Explaining why this happened, Virat said that there were little doubts about them getting hitched, so a proposal never happened. 

“Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant),” Kohli said, “Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smoothly, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”

Virat further went on to admit that he was ‘self-centred’ before meeting Anushka, and that she taught him to value companionship. 

“I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing,” he said.

Kohli continued, “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was — it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what I can do for her.”

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleHere’s why Rohit Sharma & Suresh Raina feel MS Dhoni should return
Next articleWBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Bundesliga Dream11 Prediction 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Football Predictions

WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Bundesliga Dream11 Prediction 2020

KreedOn Network -
WBN vs LEV Dream11 Prediction | Bundesliga Dream11 Prediction: Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen A hint of normalcy, a glimmer of hope returned to...
Read more
Cricket

Here’s why Rohit Sharma & Suresh Raina feel MS Dhoni should return

KreedOn Network -
Rohit Sharma, India's ODI & T20I vice-captain, on Tuesday, expressed his wish of seeing middle-order batsman Suresh Raina back in the national colours. He...
Read more
News

When Irrfan Khan made a massive contribution to Indian Sports

KreedOn Network -
Noted actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday in Mumbai, after a prolonged battle with rare cancer since it was diagnosed in 2018....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Kreedon highest individual score in ODI: Rohit Sharma 264 vs Sri Lanka Kolkata

Top 10+ highest individual score in ODI cricket | Batting Records

Sanjay Sunil KreedOn

Sunil Gavaskar blasts Selection Committee, Sanjay Manjerekar “Disagrees”

Fastest 100 in ODI cricket Kreedon

10 Fastest 50 in ODI Cricket [2019 Updated]