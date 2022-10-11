Here’s How You Can Overcome Your Fears Through Adventure Sports | Take The Challenge & Conquer Your Fear

- Advertisement -

Fear is something that each and everyone feels. A natural phenomenon and something that is shared by almost everybody, it however sometimes restricts us from enjoying and trying out new things. For example, would you ever consider going skydiving? If not, fear and a lack of experience have the potential to stymie your ability to enjoy life. But wouldn’t you want this in your life? You might forgo an opportunity because it could be too scary, but at what point do you stop yourself from doing something that could be quite rewarding? Now there are various forms of adventure sports one can take up to overcome fears.

What is an Adventure Sport?

For some people, one answer is hiking up mountains in Asia. It may not sound like a very appealing activity on the surface and may even seem slightly daunting. But what if I told you that it could change your life? Many people have found that the benefits of hiking and climbing are incomparable to other forms of exercise and perhaps even more interesting. For example, one might go for an adventure tour like skydiving for the first time after a hiking trip in China.

You can travel for adventure in the mountains and experience the beauty of nature and the ability to appreciate a different perspective. For the record, however, hiking can also be done in your comfy shoes at a local trail or park or anywhere with terrain as such for that matter.

Now there are various forms of adventure sports one can take up, depending on their taste or the type of escapade that one seek. So let us take a look at some of the different adventure sports that people can opt for in India, or anywhere around the world.

Types of Adventure Sports

Hiking/Trekking

What is hiking? It is an activity where you don’t need any special equipment and where you can enjoy nature on your schedule with or without others. You do not need to go hiking alone because many other people share the same passion for adventure and exploration. You can always go with a partner or with a group of people that you trust when venturing outdoors. Furthermore, India is blessed with such diverse topography and offers a varied spectrum for hikers to choose from.

Parasailing

Parasailing is a form of adventure sport in which you are made to put on a parachute and pulled by a speeding boat, as a result of which you are suspended mid-air. If you are especially taking holidays for adventure-related activities, then this is one of the best options for you. It is an adrenaline-pumping activity as you get to feel the wind gushing against your face while you are flying and you also get to see the surrounding area from an aerial view, or rather from a bird’s perspective.

Places to Experience Parasailing: Goa, Andaman, Chennai, Bangalore

Skydiving

A lot of people have it on their wish list to experience flight like a bird. Well, skydiving may help one get the feel of that. In this, you are taken to a considerably high altitude in a helicopter or a plane, and after that, well, you jump; with a parachute of course.

There isn’t much to it. Beginners often have an instructor jumping with them to show them around the ropes; how to glide, when to pull the chord of the chute, how to land, and many other things. The various acrobatics you can pull mid-fall gives it a surreal feeling.

Places to Experience Skydiving: Mysore, Pondicherry, Aamby Valley

Rock Climbing

As mentioned earlier, India is blessed with diverse topography, and there are various places in the country where one can engage in this adventure sport called Rock climbing. Also referred to as bouldering in certain areas, it involves climbing and scaling massive rocks. A certain level of fitness is required in this sport because scaling those rocks is no easy feat. Your endurance is tested at the ultimate level.

Places to Experience Rock Climbing: Sattal, Mahabaleshwar, Sar Pass, Miyar Valley

Scuba Diving

Now, this is a relatively calmer sport. Scuba diving allows one to go underwater and experience and marvel at the serene and majestic marine life and enjoy nature’s beauty. Though it may not look as thrilling or extreme as the previous entries, scuba diving is indeed physically engaging and is gripping, nevertheless.

Going underwater, you can admire the coral reefs and the diverse marine life. One may also get to see majestic beasts such as sharks and rays. These increase your adrenaline levels and get you pumping. But this may be just the thing for you if it is the calmness that you seek via adventure sports.

Places to Experience Scuba Diving: Goa, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep

Motorcycle Touring

An adventure sport that has been picking up attention recently is motorcycle touring. One often acknowledges that exploring a place is done better on a bike rather than in a car. The same logic applies here. An individual or a group of people get on their bikes and go on to explore the unknown. You can travel to new places and experience adventure via the routes you choose, along with people you know gives you an experience of a lifetime.

Places to Experience A Motor Cycle Tour: Srinagar, Leh, Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Kochi Munnar route

Conclusion

While going on such an adventure may be a great experience, make sure that you are prepared in every way possible before going on any type of adventure, especially when it involves something as dangerous as hiking or rock climbing. For many people, this is not just fun and games, what matters most is the obvious risk to your health and safety.

