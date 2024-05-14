‘He has given his blood, sweat, and everything to this team’: Harbhajan Singh Points Out The Crucial Role of MS Dhoni in CSK

- Advertisement -

Describing the legendary status of MS Dhoni proves to be a challenging endeavor, given his integral role as the driving force behind the Chennai Super Kings since their inception. Over the years, he has steered the Men in Yellow to victory on five occasions, a remarkable achievement comparable to that of the Mumbai Indians. Following his retirement from international cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Dhoni has dedicated himself solely to the IPL. Despite persistent inquiries about retirement, he has adamantly dismissed them with a resolute “Definitely Not”.

-- Advertisement --

After leading Chennai to their fifth title in Ahmedabad last year, he decided to prolong his IPL journey for another season, much to the delight of the Chennai fans. However, his future intentions remain undisclosed. As another IPL season draws near its conclusion, attention once again shifts to the enigma surrounding MS Dhoni’s plans.

Harbhajan Singh expressed his belief that MS Dhoni is the linchpin of the team, emphasizing his central role and dedication to its success. He suggested that Dhoni will continue to be involved with the CSK team in future seasons, possibly as a mentor or coach, given his profound influence on other players. Harbhajan speculated that the franchise would be reluctant to sever ties with Dhoni, preferring to keep him involved in some capacity.

-- Advertisement --

Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni

“He’s the owner of the team. Uske marzi ke bina waha patta bhi nahi hilta. It’s his team. He has given his blood, sweat and everything to this team. He will always be a part of the CSK group, whether as a mentor or as a coach. He’s everything over there. You will definitely see him in the CSK dugout in the coming seasons. Maybe not as a player but in some other capacity, but he will be there with the players.”

Ambati Rayudu, appearing alongside Harbhajan on the talk show, expressed strong concurrence, echoing the sentiment that he, too, perceived the team as revolving around Dhoni. Rayudu emphasized Dhoni’s role as the driving force and the central figure responsible for fostering the ethos that defines CSK.

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India