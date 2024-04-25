Harshit Rana Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Education – All Details

- Advertisement -

Harshit Rana is an Indian cricketer who was born in New Delhi, India, on December 22, 2001. He is a right-hand batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler who can play for the Indian team and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rana’s crickеt journey kicked off with a group crickеt for Delhi sections. His IPL debut came in 2022, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enlisted him as a replacement for the injured Rasikh Salam. He showcased his prowess in his debut match against DC, securing figures of 1 for 24. His List A debut for Delhi against Mеghalaya unfolded in November 2022 during the 2022–23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by his first-class debut against Assam in the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy.

Beyond his prowess as a fast bowler, Rana’s batting talent sets him apart, positioning him as an emerging all-rounder. Despite his primary role as a pace bowler, his batting skills shine through, particularly in the domestic season. He stands on the cusp of evolving into a complete fast-bowling all-rounder.

Harshit Rana Biography

FULL NAME Harshit Pradeep Rana PLACE OF BIRTH New Delhi, India BORN 22 December 2001 HEIGHT 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) BATTING STYLE Right-Hand Bat BOWLING STYLE Right arm fast Medium ROLE Bowler TEAM India IPL Kolkata Knight Riders FATHER Pradeep Rana ZODIAC SIGN Sagittarius

