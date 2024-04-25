Friday, April 26, 2024
Harshit Rana Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Education – All Details

Harshit Rana is an Indian cricketer who was born in New Delhi, India, on December 22, 2001. He is a right-hand batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler who can play for the Indian team and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Rana’s crickеt journey kicked off with a group crickеt for Delhi sections. His IPL debut came in 2022, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enlisted him as a replacement for the injured Rasikh Salam. He showcased his prowess in his debut match against DC, securing figures of 1 for 24. His List A debut for Delhi against Mеghalaya unfolded in November 2022 during the 2022–23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by his first-class debut against Assam in the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy.

Beyond his prowess as a fast bowler, Rana’s batting talent sets him apart, positioning him as an emerging all-rounder. Despite his primary role as a pace bowler, his batting skills shine through, particularly in the domestic season. He stands on the cusp of evolving into a complete fast-bowling all-rounder. 

Harshit Rana Biography

FULL NAME Harshit Pradeep Rana
PLACE OF BIRTH New Delhi, India
BORN 22 December 2001
HEIGHT 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
BATTING STYLE Right-Hand Bat
BOWLING STYLE Right arm fast Medium
ROLE Bowler
TEAM India
IPL Kolkata Knight Riders
FATHER Pradeep Rana
ZODIAC SIGN Sagittarius

Who is Harshit Rana?

Harshit Rana emerges as a promising Indian medium-fast bowler, gaining recognition for his performances in domestic cricket since 2022 and for his contributions to IPL Franchise cricket since the same year. His forte lies primarily in bowling, though he exhibits occasional prowess with the bat as well. Rana’s bowling technique is characterized by his right-arm fast-medium style, complemented by his right-handed batting approach. Representing the Delhi team in domestic cricket, he showcases his skills for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League.

