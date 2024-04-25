Table of Contents
Harshit Rana is an Indian cricketer who was born in New Delhi, India, on December 22, 2001. He is a right-hand batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler who can play for the Indian team and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rana’s crickеt journey kicked off with a group crickеt for Delhi sections. His IPL debut came in 2022, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enlisted him as a replacement for the injured Rasikh Salam. He showcased his prowess in his debut match against DC, securing figures of 1 for 24. His List A debut for Delhi against Mеghalaya unfolded in November 2022 during the 2022–23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by his first-class debut against Assam in the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy.
Beyond his prowess as a fast bowler, Rana’s batting talent sets him apart, positioning him as an emerging all-rounder. Despite his primary role as a pace bowler, his batting skills shine through, particularly in the domestic season. He stands on the cusp of evolving into a complete fast-bowling all-rounder.
Harshit Rana Biography
|FULL NAME
|Harshit Pradeep Rana
|PLACE OF BIRTH
|New Delhi, India
|BORN
|22 December 2001
|HEIGHT
|5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
|BATTING STYLE
|Right-Hand Bat
|BOWLING STYLE
|Right arm fast Medium
|ROLE
|Bowler
|TEAM
|India
|IPL
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|FATHER
|Pradeep Rana
|ZODIAC SIGN
|Sagittarius
Who is Harshit Rana?
Harshit Rana emerges as a promising Indian medium-fast bowler, gaining recognition for his performances in domestic cricket since 2022 and for his contributions to IPL Franchise cricket since the same year. His forte lies primarily in bowling, though he exhibits occasional prowess with the bat as well. Rana’s bowling technique is characterized by his right-arm fast-medium style, complemented by his right-handed batting approach. Representing the Delhi team in domestic cricket, he showcases his skills for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League.Click Here To Continue Reading
Early Life
Harshit Rana’s journey into the world of cricket began during his formative years, driven by an intense passion for the sport. Since childhood, cricket has had a special place in his heart, captivating him with its irresistible charm. It was on the streets and fields of his hometown that Rana first emitted a cricket bat, refining his skills and forming a profound connection with the game. Influential figures, including his coaches and cricket idols, played a crucial role in nurturing his talent and igniting his passion. Whether it was watching memorable matches or receiving guidance from others, each experience contributed to Rana’s development as a cricketer. These early еncountеrs instilled in him a rеlеntlеss drive to excel in cricket, laying the groundwork for his remarkable career.
Family information
The family of Harshit Rana has had a considerable influence on shaping both his life and professional career. Harshit, the offspring of Pradееp Rana, enjoys the bonds of a tightly knit family, although information regarding his mother remains elusive due to her name not being widely recognized. Additionally, he shares his familial environment with an older sister, positioning him as the younger sibling within the household.
Education
Harshit Rana commenced his early schooling journey at Ganga International School in Delhi. It was during this phase that his affection for cricket blossomed, significantly influencing his personal growth. His initiation into cricket training occurred in the seventh grade. Juggling academic commitments alongside his burgeoning passion for the sport, Harshit allocated his mornings and evenings to cricket practice while conscientiously fulfilling his school duties during the day. This timeframe laid the groundwork for his future endeavors, enriching not only his cricketing prowess but also fostering invaluable qualities of discipline and determination essential for his forthcoming cricketing pursuits.
Cricketing Career
Harshit Rana’s cricket career started in New Delhi, impressing everyone with his fast-bowling skills in youth cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) noticed his talent early on, even before he played for Delhi’s senior team. In the 2022 IPL season, he got his chance with KKR, replacing an injured player. Harshit made a solid debut against the Delhi Capitals, taking 1 wicket for 24 runs. He then debuted in List A and first-class cricket for Delhi. Tall and imposing, Harshit’s bowling style troublеs batsmen. Dеspitе bеing a bowler primarily, he’s handy with the bat too, showing his all-round abilities in regular domestic matches. After a successful domestic season, he’s geared up for the 2024 season, aiming to be a key player for KKR. He’s excited to learn from people like Mitchell Starc and hopes to make a big impact, raising hopes among KKR fans.
Harshit Rana IPL Career
Harshit began his IPL journey in 2022 when he joined the KKR team with a base price of 20 lakhs. He debuted on April 28, 2022, in a match against the Capitals at Wankhede Stadium. He continued with KKR in the 2023 season and was re-signed for the 2024 season. In the first match against SRH, he defended 13 runs impressively.
Harshit Rana Career Stats
Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|FC
|7
|12
|1107
|738
|28
|7/45
|10/108
|26.35
|4.00
|39.5
|1
|1
|List A
|14
|14
|558
|516
|22
|4/17
|4/17
|23.45
|5.54
|25.3
|2
|0
|T20s
|18
|17
|311
|464
|18
|3/33
|3/33
|25.77
|8.95
|17.2
|0
|0
IPL stats
Bowling Statistics
|IPL Season
|M
|Runs
|OV
|WKTS
|AVG
|ECO
|5W
|2024
|6
|185
|20.0
|9
|20.56
|9.25
|0
|2023
|6
|147
|17.0
|5
|29.40
|8.65
|0
|2022
|2
|51
|5.0
|1
|51.00
|10.20
|0
IPL Salary
|Year
|Salary
|2022
|20L
|2023
|20L
|2024
|20L
Harshit Rana Net Worth
Harshit Rana, an accomplished cricketer from India, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately 5 crore rupees, equivalent to around $0.62 million. This notable sum mirrors his noteworthy accomplishments in cricket, spanning from his performances in domestic tournaments to his contributions with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dеspitе bеing in the nascent phase of his career, Harshit’s financial prosperity speaks volumes about his talent, commitment, and the bright prospects awaiting him in the realm of crime.
Facts about Harshit Rana
- From a young age, Harshit Rana harbored a passion for cricket, often engaging in spirited matches with friends on the neighborhood streets.
- Later on, he received training at Rohtak Road Gymkhana in Shahdara and the Royal Sports Academy in Ghevra, both located in New Delhi
- In IPL 2022 Auction, he went unsold, later Gujarat Titans brought him to their side as a net bowler. Later in mid-season of IPL 2022, KKR added Harshit Rana to their side replacing injured Rasikh Salam.
- He started practicing batting after his father advised him that all-rounders get early chance in the national side.
- In June 2023, he achieved his first-ever first-class century in just 75 balls while playing against Hyderabad in the 2023 Duleep Trophy.
- In July 2023, he earned a spot on the India A team and participated in the Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 50-over competition.
- In an interview, Rana said that his father is his inspiration, he always motivated Harshit to work hard and get selected for the national side.
Girlfriend/Wife of Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana is unmarried and does not have a girlfriend either. Currently he is focused on building his cricketing career.
Harshit Rana’s Social Media
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Harshit Rana plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. (As of 2024)
No, Harshit Rana is currently single.
The birth date of Harshit Rana is 22 December 2001.
Harshit Rana was retained by KKR for IPL 2024 in 20 Lacs.