Hardik Singh, Salima Tete Reign Supreme at Hockey India Annual Awards

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete, key midfielders of the national teams, were recognized at the Hockey India Annual Awards in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, receiving the esteemed Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023. The ceremony, held in the national capital, saw them each awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Ashok Kumar, a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team, was honored with the distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award, named after his father Major Dhyan Chand. P.R. Sreejesh, the renowned goalkeeper, received the Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, accompanied by a cheque of Rs 5,00,000 and a trophy. Harmanpreet Singh’s outstanding performances throughout the year earned him the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a trophy.

In the concluding segment, Hockey Haryana secured the title of the Best Member Unit of the Year Award 2023, entitling them to a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. G Harsha Vardan received the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpires Manager of the Year 2023, along with a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. Sonia Bathla was honored with the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2023, also receiving a prize of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The SAIL Hockey Academy in Rourkela was honored with the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2023, receiving a prize of Rs 5 lakh. Dr. Bibhu Kalyan Nayak was recognized with the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for his invaluable contributions in 2023, receiving a trophy along with a cheque of INR 5 lakh. The prize pool reached an unprecedented sum of Rs 7.56 crores.

