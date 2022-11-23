Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterHardik Pandya revealed captaincy philosophy, said “tried my best to give freedom...

Hardik Pandya revealed captaincy philosophy, said “tried my best to give freedom to my players…” | KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Hardik Pandya revealed captaincy philosophy, said “tried my best to give freedom to my players..”
Image Source: Twitter
- Advertisement -

Hardik Pandya revealed his captaincy philosophy after the victory against New Zealand in the two-match T20I series. The stand-in skipper told how he gave freedom to his players to express themselves. Hardik Pandya, during the post-match press conference, said,

“To be honest, I have tried my best to give freedom to my players so that he can go out and express himself. Whosoever has come here to play international cricket, has played many games before. So, the same ideology was there in the World Cup.”

He added,

“Obviously, things we couldn’t implement are getting highlighted. But going forward, we won’t play with a single mindset. The mandate would be to go, enjoy, and if you feel like hitting right from the first ball, just hit. The player will have full support and will be backed thoroughly.”

Hardik further added,

“Firstly, what is being spoken outside doesn’t matter to us. This is my team, what I and the coach feel right, we’ll go by that. Sabko mauka milega, poora milega. Aur jab milega tab lamba mauka milega (Everyone will get a fair amount of chance and when it happens, that particular player will be backed for a long time).”

-- Advertisement --

The Men in Blue secured the victory trophy in the T20I series by registering a 1-0 score against hosts New Zealand. The final T20I match concluded in a rain-hit DLS tie. The first match was ruled out due to persistent rains, and Team India won the second match of the series. The Men in Blue displayed phenomenal performances throughout the series, with Suryakumar Yadav stealing the limelight. Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent century helped India secure the title with flying colors.

-- Advertisement --

Team India will now clash against New Zealand for a three-match ODI series commencing on November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List- KreedOnRead more | Top 10 Most Educated Cricketers

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleHitaashee Bakshi dreams of Olympics, sets focus to reach within world’s top 300 | KreedOn Candids
Next articleRavindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘He’s our boy’ reaction

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Virat Kohli remodels Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow into lavish restaurant: Watch video tour- KreedOn Banter

Virat Kohli remodels Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow into lavish restaurant: Watch...

News
Suryakumar Yadav breaks record- KreedOn

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Multiple Records | #Suryakumaryadav- Broke Rizwan’s World Record...

News
Sachin Tendulkar- KreedOn

Top 10 Openers In Cricket | Read To Find Out Who...

Cricket
IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Head to Head Records, Pitch Report, Where to Watch- All You Need to Know- KreedOn

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Head to Head Records, Pitch...

Cricket