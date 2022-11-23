Hardik Pandya revealed captaincy philosophy, said “tried my best to give freedom to my players…” | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Hardik Pandya revealed his captaincy philosophy after the victory against New Zealand in the two-match T20I series. The stand-in skipper told how he gave freedom to his players to express themselves. Hardik Pandya, during the post-match press conference, said,

“To be honest, I have tried my best to give freedom to my players so that he can go out and express himself. Whosoever has come here to play international cricket, has played many games before. So, the same ideology was there in the World Cup.”

He added,

“Obviously, things we couldn’t implement are getting highlighted. But going forward, we won’t play with a single mindset. The mandate would be to go, enjoy, and if you feel like hitting right from the first ball, just hit. The player will have full support and will be backed thoroughly.”

Hardik further added,

“Firstly, what is being spoken outside doesn’t matter to us. This is my team, what I and the coach feel right, we’ll go by that. Sabko mauka milega, poora milega. Aur jab milega tab lamba mauka milega (Everyone will get a fair amount of chance and when it happens, that particular player will be backed for a long time).”

The Men in Blue secured the victory trophy in the T20I series by registering a 1-0 score against hosts New Zealand. The final T20I match concluded in a rain-hit DLS tie. The first match was ruled out due to persistent rains, and Team India won the second match of the series. The Men in Blue displayed phenomenal performances throughout the series, with Suryakumar Yadav stealing the limelight. Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent century helped India secure the title with flying colors.

Done and dusted 🏆🤙 Way to go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P2vkdawRJp — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 22, 2022

Team India will now clash against New Zealand for a three-match ODI series commencing on November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Next up! 💥 India Tour of New Zealand – ODI series #NZvIND 📺Game LIVE on DD Free Dish pic.twitter.com/qJKSzEcGPB — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 23, 2022

