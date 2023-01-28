Hardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar after IND vs NZ 1st T20I

- Advertisement -

Skipper Hardik Pandya showered praises on Washington Sundar for his efforts in the first T20I match against New Zealand on Friday in Ranchi. Pandya said,

“The way he bowled, batted and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today.”

Pandya said during the post-match presentation,

“We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence, and if he and Axar can continue the way they are, it will help Indian cricket a lot.”

Admitting that he was surprised by the nature of the pitch, Pandya said,

“No one even thought that the wicket would play like that, and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this, and that’s why the result ended up like that.”

Sundar struck twice to dismiss Allen and Mark Chapman. The Kiwis, meanwhile, registered 176 runs.

During the run-chase, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya jointly registered 68-runs, while Sundar scored a phenomenal half-century. However, their efforts were unsuccessful as Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets apiece.

Sundar’s half-century was embellished with 5 fours and 3 sixes. This 50 was also Washington Sundar’s maiden T20 half-century off 25 balls. Meanwhile, New Zealand won the first T20I match by 21 runs taking a 1-0 lead. The second T20I match is on Sunday in Lucknow.

We will keep working hard! On to Lucknow ▶️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2xD2WWN2Le — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 27, 2023

