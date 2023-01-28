Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterHardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar after IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar after IND vs NZ 1st T20I

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
2 min.
Updated:
Hardik Pandya praises Washington Sundar
Image Source: BCCI
- Advertisement -

Skipper Hardik Pandya showered praises on Washington Sundar for his efforts in the first T20I match against New Zealand on Friday in Ranchi. Pandya said,

“The way he bowled, batted and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today.”

Pandya said during the post-match presentation,

“We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence, and if he and Axar can continue the way they are, it will help Indian cricket a lot.”

Admitting that he was surprised by the nature of the pitch, Pandya said,

“No one even thought that the wicket would play like that, and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this, and that’s why the result ended up like that.”

-- Advertisement --

Sundar struck twice to dismiss Allen and Mark Chapman. The Kiwis, meanwhile, registered 176 runs.

During the run-chase, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya jointly registered 68-runs, while Sundar scored a phenomenal half-century. However, their efforts were unsuccessful as Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets apiece.

-- Advertisement --

Sundar’s half-century was embellished with 5 fours and 3 sixes. This 50 was also Washington Sundar’s maiden T20 half-century off 25 balls. Meanwhile, New Zealand won the first T20I match by 21 runs taking a 1-0 lead. The second T20I match is on Sunday in Lucknow.

-- Advertisement --

cricket batting pads - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
Protests by Indian Wrestlers: A Fight against sexual assault & humiliation 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Top 10 Fastest 100 In ODI Cricket History

Cricket

Top 12 Sports Technology Company in India 

Sports 2.0
best cricket betting apps in India - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Apps In India – Play Wise,...

Sports 2.0

India vs England: Maiden Test Century For Rishabh Pant

News