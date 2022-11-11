Saturday, November 12, 2022
Hardik Pandya posted emotional tweets after Team India was knocked out of the T20 WC 2022

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Hardik Pandya posted emotional tweets after Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source: Twitter
Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya posted emotional tweets after Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. Hardik tweeted, “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hard work for months on end.”

Hardik was a lone warrior against England on Thursday. Hardik smashed 5 sixes in the last five overs and made 63 runs in 33 balls. He added another tweet, dedicated to his fans shortly after. He tweeted, “To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting.”

Team India displayed a spectacular performance throughout the Super 12 stage matches. However, the Men in Blue couldn’t keep up the same spirit in the semi-final match. Team India was knocked out at the semi final match against England on Thursday in Adelaide Oval.

England Cricketer Alex Hales’s unbeaten score of 86 runs off 47 balls in partnership with captain Jos Buttler (80 runs, not out) led England to its 10-wicket win. England will now play the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022, against Pakistan on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sneha Ghosh
