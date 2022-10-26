Hardik Pandya on MANKADING: “To hell with the spirit of the game, stop making a fuss about this” | #HardikPandya #Mankading- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya‘s statement on mankading surfaced after the mega battle between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

“To hell with the spirit of the game, we need to stop making a fuss about this,” said Hardik Pandya in an ICC Review Podcast, the video was recorded before the T20 World Cup.

Pandya, who jointly with Virat Kohli, made a century that led to India’s four-wicket win over Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, said,

“Personally, I have no problem with it (running out for backing up far at the non-striker’s end),”

ICC has now labeled these kinds of dismissals as ‘run out’ but earlier these were considered unfair play. Since October 1, these are no longer mentioned in the ‘unfair play’ section of its rule book but the debate continues to persist over such dismissals and that these are against the ‘spirit of the game’.

Hardik added,

“If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He (bowler who runs him out) is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that’s not a big deal, We need to stop making a fuss about this (running out at non-striker’s end). It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game.”

