Hardik Pandya becomes youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million Instagram followers

- Advertisement -

Star cricketer Hardik Pandya has become the youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million followers on Instagram, surpassing global stars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Max Verstappen, and Erling Haaland.

Hardik Pandya has emerged as one of the most talented cricketers in Indian sports, and a social media star who has garnered love and support from across the globe.

Pandya has now surpassed some global stars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Max Verstappen, and Erling Haaland, and touched 25 million Instagram followers. This huge number also proves his widespread fan engagement.

-- Advertisement --

After gaining 25 million Instagram followers, Pandya expressed his love and gratitude for his fans. Hardik Pandya wrote, “25 MILLION followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, and all your constant support. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

-- Advertisement --

His consistent engagement across social media has allowed his fans to know him on and off the field. His humourous content and regular engagement over Instagram have strengthened his bonding with the fans.

-- Advertisement -- Read More | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

-- Advertisement --